Coronation Street fans horrified after dying Sinead finds out the truth about Daniel in devastating twist

Coronation Street fans were in tears last night. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street fans were left horrified last night when Sinead Tinker found out her husband had been unfaithful.

It’s been an emotional few weeks on Coronation Street as Sinead Tinker continues to get weaker following her terminal cancer diagnosis.

And as the much-loved character lives out her last few days, fans of the ITV soap were left horrified when she discovered something heartbreaking about her husband Daniel Osbourne.

After finding Bethany Platt’s notebook, Sinead - played by Katie McGlynn - began reading a story about a young girl who loved a man with a dying wife - before quickly realising it was real life.

Confronting Daniel (Rob Mallard) about his lies, she then broke down in tears as she fumed: "I knew I should have trusted my feelings. I asked her ages ago if something was going on between you two. She said 'no'."

Demanding the truth from her husband, the dying character shouted: "If we can’t be honest now then when can we, hey?

"Do you really want me going to my grave knowing that there’s something you’re keeping from me?"

Despite originally denying anything was going on, Daniel finally admitted that he had kissed Bethany (Lucy Fallon).

And viewers were horrified by the scenes, as one person Tweeted: “What a horrible thing to bring into the sinead/daniel storyline".

"Oh Daniel why? Poor Sinead" said another, while a third added: "My heart breaks for Sinead!💔 @itvcorrie #Corrie #Sinead".

#coronationstreet Why the drama with daniel and Sinead its so very sad and it happens in real life why do we have to poor Sinead in her final few days angry with daniel cannot watch this anymore — kristian hines (@kristianhines) October 23, 2019

Poor Sinead. 😞 So now she knows Daniel & Bethany kissed too! It’s just SO unnecessary to include this in what is an already heartbreaking storyline. 😓 Whyyyy @itvcorrie #Corrie pic.twitter.com/bNAUs7RAEh — Haleema (@HaleemaWrites) October 23, 2019

#coronationstreet DO NOT like the way the Daniel, Bethany, Sinead story is going. The fact she is dying is bad enough. This is not Corrie ! 😞 — Lorralee Dobrijevic (@LorraleeDobrij3) October 23, 2019

And a fourth slammed: "Corrie has hit a new low with this storyline. Daniel cheating on his dying wife - wow."

Viewers will watch Sinead say her goodbyes this week as the realisation hits that she’s too weak to travel to a hospice.

After forgiving Daniel for his kiss with Bethany, Friday night's episode is sure to be a tear-jerker as the character spends her final moments with her family.

This comes after actress Sinead opened up about the heart-wrenching storyline, saying she felt like she was ‘grieving’ Sinead.

Speaking on Loose Women, she said: “I kind of underestimated the effects that it’s had on my mental health.

“I’ve only just noticed it, walking away from it and filming, that part of me is breathing Sinead and it’s bizarre."

She added: “I sound silly saying it but I believe Sinead is real. I played her for six-and-a-half years. Me and Corrie created this character and I feel like she’s my friend.”