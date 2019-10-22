Coronation Street fans call for Daniel to LEAVE the soap after he cheats on dying Sinead in dramatic episode

22 October 2019, 11:42

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Corrie fans are calling for Daniel Osbourne axed after he cheated on dying wife Sinead Tinker.

Over the last few weeks, Coronation Street viewers have watched Sinead Tinker struggle to come to terms with her terminal cancer.

But as emotions run high during Sinead’s final few days, fans were left horrified last night when Daniel Osbourne snogged Bethany Platt.

The drama started when Dan - played by Rob Mallard - tried to cancel Sinead’s last ever Christmas.

After being kicked out of the flat, Bethany (Lucy Fallon) later found Daniel crying on the street as he struggled to cope with his wife’s illness.

Daniel and Bethany had an embrace
Daniel and Bethany had an embrace. Picture: ITV

Trying to comfort him, Bethany then opened up about her own hardships, saying: "Believe me I know how it feels. With Nathan there was no right thing then. But you have to let people try because occasionally it does get better."

Read More: Coronation Street’s Sue Nicholls reveals she was written out of soap after nasty fall

She continued: "You made me feel like I wasn't that girl that got abused by this man. You made me feel like I was worth something."

But as Daniel broke down in Bethany's arms, the pair ended up snogging just as a furious Ken barged in and ordered them to separate.

Read More: Coronation Street spoilers: Robert Preston ‘will be KILLED’ in shock Christmas shootout

Corrie viewers were horrified by the betrayal, with one writing on Twitter: "Bethany & Daniel seriously? When poor Sinead is literally fighting just to get through the day right around the corner?"

Sinead told Daniel to get out
Sinead told Daniel to get out. Picture: ITV

Another wrote: "Corrie has hit a new low with this storyline. Daniel cheating on his dying wife 🙃 wow".

While a third added: "I hope Ken berates Daniel for kissing Bethany... despicable when your wife is dying.”

And a fourth said: "I absolutely hate that corrie felt the need to have this Daniel and Bethany thing when Sinead is dying. It’s so wrong. Can we just have a storyline without betrayal???”

This came after Sinead (Katie McGlynn) accused her husband of “bullying” her during a tense Christmas dinner.

While she was determined to enjoy herself, Daniel wanted her to go back to bed to rest, which ended in an almighty row in front of their family.

