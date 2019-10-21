Coronation Street’s Sue Nicholls reveals she was written out of soap after nasty fall

21 October 2019, 12:17 | Updated: 21 October 2019, 12:19

Sue Nicholls has spoken out about her scary fall
Sue Nicholls has spoken out about her scary fall. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street’s Sue Nicholls has revealed ITV bosses were forced to write her out after she suffered a nasty fall.

Legendary actress Sue Nicholls has opened up about a scary fall which saw her written out of Coronation Street.

The soap star, who's played Audrey Roberts since 1979, has been noticeably absent from Weatherfield over the past few weeks.

And now 75-year-old Sue has explained why she had to take an extended break from filming after breaking her collarbone.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: "I live in a tiny flat and Mark [Eden, her husband] goes to bed much earlier than me.

Sue Nicholls was written out of Corrie after her appearance at the Soap Awards
Sue Nicholls was written out of Corrie after her appearance at the Soap Awards. Picture: PA Images

"I was creeping around in the dark after taking my face off at about 11 o'clock and sat on the side of the bed. But I missed the bed and fell over."

Read More: Coronation Street spoilers: Robert Preston ‘will be KILLED’ in shock Christmas shootout

Praising her Corrie bosses, she continued: "I had to have an operation, be written out of some scenes and take time off – which I hate doing as I don't like letting people down. But everyone was so lovely."

Sue also joked a it happened after she got an ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ at the 2019 British Soap Awards, adding: “Serves me right for being big-headed!"

Read More: Coronation Street Christmas spoilers: Huge explosion to shake Weatherfield as locals hear ‘screaming’ from set

As well as opening up about her scary fall, the star also admitted she has absolutely no plans to retire in the next few years.

With family members such as daughter Gail Platt, granddaughter Sarah-Louise and grandson David Platt still on the Street, there’s plenty of drama to come for Sue’s character.

“There's lots to achieve yet, so if I get the sack I'll lock myself in Audrey's salon and refuse to leave,” she said.

"I love this job - in fact I've loved it most these last few years than I've ever done,"

"I have fun here, I'd never want to just sit at home. If they ever got rid of me I might try doing other things - I'd love to go back to singing and get my voice trained again - just to do something,"

Elsewhere on the show, it was recently teased that Coronation Street bosses are planning a shock shootout of the festive period.

Unfortunately, fan favourite Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) is set to meet his grisly end during the showdown - while another resident is also in danger.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

Robert Preston will be killed in a shock Corrie shootout

Coronation Street spoilers: Robert Preston ‘will be KILLED’ in shock Christmas shootout
A new Coronation Street storyline has been leaked

Coronation Street Christmas spoilers: Huge explosion to shake Weatherfield as locals hear ‘screaming’ from set
Sinead's last scenes are set to be emotional

Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker says final goodbye to family as she dies in devastating scenes
Jack Shepherd has reportedly been fined for plugging his hair transplant

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd ‘fined thousands by ITV bosses’ for plugging hair transplant
Coronation Street won't be on for a week

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight? ITV soap cancelled for whole week in scheduling change

Trending on Heart

Waitrose and John Lewis won't be selling crackers with plastic toys next year

Waitrose and John Lewis ban plastic toys in Christmas crackers

Lifestyle

How to give your skincare a boost this autumn

Prepping your skin to survive the autumn chill

Beauty

Fancy getting paid to watch Disney?

You can get paid to watch and review 30 Disney films in 30 days
The family boast an impressive brood

Britain's biggest family, the Radfords, announce they're expecting baby number 22

Lifestyle

The tradition of bedtime reading could be coming to an end (stock images)

Just 20 per cent of parents regularly read to their kids at bedtime, study finds

Lifestyle

Brooklyn is now dating model Phoebe Torrance

Brooklyn Beckham teased over new girlfriend Phoebe Torrance after ‘she worked as mum Victoria's lookalike'

Celebrities