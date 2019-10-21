Coronation Street’s Sue Nicholls reveals she was written out of soap after nasty fall

Sue Nicholls has spoken out about her scary fall. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street’s Sue Nicholls has revealed ITV bosses were forced to write her out after she suffered a nasty fall.

Legendary actress Sue Nicholls has opened up about a scary fall which saw her written out of Coronation Street.

The soap star, who's played Audrey Roberts since 1979, has been noticeably absent from Weatherfield over the past few weeks.

And now 75-year-old Sue has explained why she had to take an extended break from filming after breaking her collarbone.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: "I live in a tiny flat and Mark [Eden, her husband] goes to bed much earlier than me.

Sue Nicholls was written out of Corrie after her appearance at the Soap Awards. Picture: PA Images

"I was creeping around in the dark after taking my face off at about 11 o'clock and sat on the side of the bed. But I missed the bed and fell over."

Praising her Corrie bosses, she continued: "I had to have an operation, be written out of some scenes and take time off – which I hate doing as I don't like letting people down. But everyone was so lovely."

Sue also joked a it happened after she got an ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ at the 2019 British Soap Awards, adding: “Serves me right for being big-headed!"

As well as opening up about her scary fall, the star also admitted she has absolutely no plans to retire in the next few years.

With family members such as daughter Gail Platt, granddaughter Sarah-Louise and grandson David Platt still on the Street, there’s plenty of drama to come for Sue’s character.

“There's lots to achieve yet, so if I get the sack I'll lock myself in Audrey's salon and refuse to leave,” she said.

"I love this job - in fact I've loved it most these last few years than I've ever done,"

"I have fun here, I'd never want to just sit at home. If they ever got rid of me I might try doing other things - I'd love to go back to singing and get my voice trained again - just to do something,"

Elsewhere on the show, it was recently teased that Coronation Street bosses are planning a shock shootout of the festive period.

Unfortunately, fan favourite Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) is set to meet his grisly end during the showdown - while another resident is also in danger.