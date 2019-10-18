Coronation Street Christmas spoilers: Huge explosion to shake Weatherfield as locals hear ‘screaming’ from set

18 October 2019, 11:38

A new Coronation Street storyline has been leaked
A new Coronation Street storyline has been leaked. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A Coronation Street plot has been leaked after nearby residents heard ‘screams’ coming from the actors.

Coronation Street fans are in for a very dramatic Christmas as there is set be a huge explosion which will no doubt have deadly consequences.

Fans of the ITV reportedly spotted flashing lights and a cloud of smoke nearby as the cast filmed ahead of it’s Christmas Day special.

By the looks of the photos, a helter skelter ride will take centre stage after it was pictured at Trafford Wharf on Wednesday night, while ash was also seen coming from a nearby building.

An onlooker told Manchester Evening News: "There was a flash and a puff of smoke and people could be heard screaming.

Coronation Street is set for even more drama this Christmas
Coronation Street is set for even more drama this Christmas. Picture: ITV

"There was a crash and a bang coming from the fair, thought to be from a gas canister as part of a storyline.

Read More: Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker says final goodbye to family as she dies in devastating scenes

"It was around 11.45pm and people were on their balconies wondering what was going on.

They added: "One man was wearing only a pair of underpants.

"There were lots of flashing lights, a pop and smoke."

Read More: Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd ‘fined thousands by ITV bosses’ for plugging hair transplant

This comes after stars of the show hinted there could be a shock death this festive season.

Jennie McAlpine - who plays Fiz Brown - told The Daily Star: "I've read the script for Christmas Eve.

"It's quite dramatic. I'm not sure if I'll be getting any turkey this year. Fiz is going to be quite busy!"

The 35-year-old added: "I can't say if anyone dies. If I told someone that, I'd have to kill them!"

Meanwhile, Jenny Bradley actress Sally Matthews, teased the December episodes were "beyond dramatic".

She said: "What I can say is it's beyond dramatic. It's big and edge-of-your-seat stuff. It's not just one story either. There are several big stories happening.

"We usually have feel good Christmas episodes. And this year it certainly starts off that way.

"People will want to tune in for it on Christmas Day. My advice is not to have too much turkey and eggnog so you'll still be awake enough to watch it!"

