Coronation Street spoilers: Robert Preston ‘will be KILLED’ in shock Christmas shootout

Robert Preston will be killed in a shock Corrie shootout. Picture: ITV

Coronation Street’s Robert Preston will be shot in a dramatic Christmas showdown.

It wouldn’t be Christmas on Coronation Street without a shock cliffhanger in Weatherfield.

And it seems as though Robert Preston will be at the centre of a dramatic storyline over the festive period as he gets caught in a Christmas Day shootout.

According to The Sun, the drama starts when a drunk Derek Milligan (Craige Els) bursts in The Rovers seeking revenge on Gary Windass (Mikey North) after their business partnership went wrong.

After pulling out a gun, Derek ends up shooting Michelle Connor’s partner Robert, played by Tristan Gemmill, and he reportedly meets his end.

Actor Tristan is leaving Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

A soap source said: “Derek gets drunk and starts waving a gun around the pub.

"There’s a tense stand-off then a massive fight between the two men and two people are shot, including Robert, who dies on Christmas Day.

“He makes it to hospital but suffers a heart attack and dies off-screen in a bit of snub to Tristan. It’s left to Michelle to tell everyone he’s dead.”

But apparently it’s not just Robert who’s in danger, as another Corrie resident will also be shot.

News of Robert’s death comes as Coronation Street viewers continue to watch the character lead a double life with girlfriend Michelle Connor and lover Vicky Jeffries.

Actor Tristan, 52, announced he was leaving the soap in April after joining back in 2015.

In a Tweet to his followers, the star said: “Folks, I just wanted to let you know that the time has come for me to hang up the chef's gear and head for pastures new.

“There is still a lot of drama & shenanigans to come for Robert but I will be leaving Corrie later in the year.”

Kym Marsh, who plays his on-screen fiancée Michelle, later revealed she’ll also be leaving the cobbles after 13 years.

Revealing her new grandchild was one of the reasons for her exit, Kym told The Sun: “When I was lucky enough to be offered four episodes I could never in my wildest dreams have thought I’d be here 13 years later.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult decision but it feels like the right time for me to explore some other roles.”