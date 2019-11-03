Asda Christmas advert 2019 – the extra special story behind 'Santa's Leftover Magic'

Asda's festive campaign is all about making Christmas extra special. Picture: Asda

The enchanting new campaign shines the spotlight on people who go that extra mile to spread festive joy.

Asda has unveiled its Christmas advert for 2019 – and the extra special story is melting hearts all over the UK.

The supermarket's sweet offering tells the tale of a young girl called Tilly, who sprinkles festive cheer all over her town after she's inspired by her grandad's enchanting stories.

With the help of his old walking sticks and a glass pickle jar, she makes a fishing rod to capture a mystical scoop of Northern Lights..

But Tilly knows it's not just any old cloud she's collecting, as her grandad once told her this glittering green and blue dust was 'Santa's leftover magic'.

She and her brother Jack then rush into town and throw the mystical mist all over the streets, creating a wonderful winter wonderland.

Asda's new advert follows Tilly as she sprinkles her grey town with Christmas magic. Picture: Asda

The advert was filmed in Tyldesley, Wigan, after Asda wanted to cheer up residents who last year complained about having "the worst" town Christmas tree in the country.

Once known for putting on an incredible display, the supermarket went on a mission to bring back this town's festive spirit.

Employees at the nationwide store will head back to Tyldesley on 30th November to dish out mince pies and hot chocolate to the community, plus they will put up a giant Christmas tree showered with decorations to ensure everyone feels festive once more.

Tilly and her brother Jack capture the magic of Christmas from the sky. Picture: Asda

Asda has also pulled together a free digital story book, which is available to download from Asda.com, explaining the tale behind the advert.

For every person that downloads it, the supermarket will donate £1 to causes in need.

Asda’s Chief Customer Officer Andy Murray explains: “We know the most important thing to our customers at Christmas is spending time with family and friends. These are the people who make Christmas special and they’re willing to go the extra mile to make sure the occasion is truly magical.

“This generosity is reflected through our whole Christmas campaign this year, from the wonderful spirit of Tilly and Jack in our ad to a beautiful digital storybook of ‘Santa’s Leftover Magic’ that has been created in support of our Fight Hunger Create Change Initiative."

Continuing its generosity, Asda has also doubled donations from the Asda Foundation, giving over £1million to support 1500 UK charities in the next three months.