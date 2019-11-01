Christmas tree alternatives – 10 festive makes to decorate instead of a Xmas tree

These festive alternatives to Christmas trees will give your home a unique feel. Picture: Pinterest

Don't have the space for a natural fir or just want to try something different? These merry alternatives are full of festive cheer.

Christmas decorations bring so much joy to the home come December, but nothing beats a glittering tree with a stack of secret Santa gifts hiding underneath.

However, many shoppers are shunning the classic fir for alternatives with a merry twist.

If you don't want the hassle of hoovering up, need to save space, want to experiment, or you're planning a more sustainable festive period, here are 10 magical substitutes that are still merry and bright.

Woodland magic

Next time you go for a crisp winter walk, collect a bunch of different twigs, branches and sticks. Lay them out on the floor in size order, tie them together using twine then decorate with colourful baubles and stars.

Go bright and colourful with a wooden wall tree. Picture: Uebrall & Nirgendwo

Wonder wall

Still want that festive feel without a huge Christmas tree taking up space? Just clip some branches from a deep green pine tree, use string to gather them all at the bottom, decorate as you wish then hang on a blank wall using hooks.

Use red and green discs to decorate the pine twigs. Picture: Pinterest / Julia Stotz

Family tree

Christmas is a sentimental season so this family tree is a heartwarming alternative to the classic plant. Print off snaps of your loved ones and tape them to the wall in the shape of a fir, winding fairy lights throughout.

This twist on the family tree is super-festive. Picture: bohalista.com

Scandi stationery

This cute tree takes seconds to recreate. Head to the shops and buy some rolls of monochrome, bright or festive tape – whatever takes your fancy – then stick onto a wall in straight lines of different lengths. As they fan out, pop a chunky piece at the bottom to form the trunk then stick a star on top.

This arty alternative takes just a few minutes to make. Picture: Nalle's House

Bauble beauty

This is such a chic way to bring some Christmas magic into the home, without buying a tree. It only takes a batch of coloured baubles, some jewellery string, a rack, chain and some other tools. For instructions on how to make it, along with everything you need, check out this tutorial.

String your baubles together to make this awe-inspiring display. Picture: Not Martha

Elf on the shelf

Store your presents in this super-sweet wooden Christmas shelf – you can even turn it into an advent calendar! It's a big of a project but for those willing to take on a handy challenge, it's so worth the time. Find out how to build it here.

Make an awesome display for your stocking fillers. Picture: That's My Letter / Ana White

Rustic charm

One for the shabby chic lovers out there – this charming rope design looks really special but is so easy to achieve. Tape plain string from side to side, clip Christmas cards on and dangle decorations, too.

Twine and some fabric decorations create this merry option. Picture: villaxl.blogspot.com

Finnish fir

This wooden creation from Finnish blog Varpunen is a minimalist way to display your gifts. Two large shapes are slotted together to make a festive statue that showcases your gift wrap.

This simple, mess-free alternative is perfect for minimalists. Picture: Varpunen

Tissue tree

One for the arts and craft lovers out there, this tissue paper tree from Curbly is a fun and no-fuss alternative to the traditional conifer. The large design is made up of shredded crepe in a cute mint green, with gold at the bottom for the stump.

This mint green tissue paper tree is easy to recreate. Picture: Britin Mehlhoff

Sew festive

Why not try a cotton printed wall hanging instaed of a Christmas tree? These fabric patterns complete with jingling baubles create an elegant alternative. You can buy them here.