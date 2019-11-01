The best perfumes and aftershaves of 2019 to treat your other half to this Christmas
1 November 2019, 16:38 | Updated: 1 November 2019, 17:00
It’s that time of year again, which means you’re probably scratching your head trying to figure out what to get your significant other this festive season.
If there’s one Christmas gift your significant other is bound to appreciate, it’s a perfume or aftershave.
But with most people keen to stick to their signature scent, finding the perfect new spritz can be a challenge.
So, whether it’s floral fragrances, powerful scents or classic colognes you’re after, we’ve got your covered with the best perfumes and aftershaves on the market this Christmas.
Women's fragrance
Calvin Klein - Euphoria Eau De Parfum
Price: £37.99 for 50ml from The Perfume Shop
After something powerful? This musky perfume is a blend of rich orchids, pomegranate and mahogany woods - perfect for a winter evening.
Buy it here.
Read More: The best alternative foodie advent calendars to buy this Christmas - including cheese and gin
DKNY - Golden Delicious
Price: £55.00 for 50ml from Boots
If you want a rich aromas of juicy golden apples, look no further than this classic perfume. The luxurious scent is made up of white roses, Casablanca lilies and vanilla orchid with musks of Sandalwood and Teak.
Buy it here.
Read More: Aldi are selling a six litre bottle of Prosecco just in time for Christmas
Chanel - Coco Mademoiselle
Price: £79 for 50ml from The Perfume Shop
Let's face it, Chanel is a classic. And this oriental scent is made up of Vanilla and Tonka Bean, along with rose, jasmine and the freshness of citrus.
But it here.
Hotel Chocolat - Body Mist
Price: £10 for 100ml from Hotel Chocolat
Something slightly more affordable that will go down a treat as a stocking filler, Hotel Chocolat's range of rich and luxurious body mists are a must-have.
Buy it here.
Giorgio Armani - Sì
Price: £54 for 30ml Perfume Gift Set from Boots
Design powerhouse Giorgio Armani isn’t just great at producing high fashion clothing, it also creates incredible fragrances like the soft woody scent of Sì.
Buy it here.
Marc Jacobs - Daisy Love Eau so Sweet
Price: £44 for 30ml from The Perfume Shop
It might be freezing outside, but Marc Jacob’s Daisy Love Eau So Sweet will take you right back to Spring with it’s sweet freshness. Similar to their best selling Daisy Love, this scent has a base of white raspberries with a floral airiness.
Buy it here.
Huda beauty - Kayali
Price: £67.00 for 50ml from Huda Beauty
While Huda Beauty might be known for their high end makeup, it’s creator Huda and her sister Mona have developed new perfume range 'Kayali' just in time for Christmas. It comes in four fragrances - Elixir, Musk, Citrus and Vanilla - so your bound to find your perfect fit.
Buy it here.
Tommy Hilfiger -Tommy Girl
Price: £20 from Boots
A fraction of the price of some big brands, Tommy Girl by Tommy Hilfiger is a floral, fruity fragrance which won’t break the bank. The top notes include black currant, orange and apple tree blossom, while there's also a leather, sandalwood and jasmine base.
Buy it here.
Ted Baker - Est. 88
Price: £30 for 30ml from Ted Baker
If your other half is a fan of fresh, floral scents, Ted Baker's new perfume is the perfect Christmas stocking filler.
It has notes of petitgrain and mandarin paired with spicy cardomom and an accord of pear and lush green stems, and also comes in a beautiful pink bottle with rose gold detailing
Buy it here.
Banana Republic - Pure White
Price: £27.50 from Debenhams
The comforting smell of 'Pure White' is perfect for the festive season. With notes of jasmine, and lavender, it'll give you that just-showered scent all day long.
Buy it here.
Male fragrance
Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum
Price: £26.40 for 30ml from John Lewis
This woody, leathery aromatic fragrance is a luxurious scent which has green fresh notes of Bergamot, Pomarose and Sage.
Buy it here.
Hugo Boss - Bottled
Price: £34.99 for 100ml from The Perfume Shop
An elegant classic, this aftershave has a rich woody scent which is hugely popular. There are top notes of apple and citrus along with a musky base.
Buy it here.
David Beckham - Instinct
Price: £24.95 for 50ml from Boots
Want to smell like David Beckham? This earthy cologne is warm, sophisticated and a timeless gift. It's also a fraction of the price of many more expensive designer brands.
Buy it here.
Givenchy - Gentleman
Price: £49.50 for 50ml from Boots
This new scent by Givenchy is elegant, woody and floral which makes it the perfect aftershave for any New Years Eve party.
Buy it here.
Zara - Vibrant Leather
Price: £19.99 for 120ml from Zara
Launched earlier this year, this budget offering from Zara is warm, elegant and long lasting. The fresh scent also means 'Leather' can be worn as an everyday spritz or carried through to the evening.
Buy it here.
Paco Rabanne - 1 Million Lucky
Price: £49.50 for 50ml from Selfridges
This hazelnut-based fragrance is both powerful and fresh. Sharp green plum and citrus notes freshen it up, while a deep scent of vibrant wood and a cedarwood create an all-round classic smell.
Buy it here.
Dior - Sauvage
Price: £55 for 60ml The Perfume Shop
Sauvage is a warm, spicy scent combined with the freshness of citrus fruit Reggio di Calabria Bergamot. It’s master creator, Francois Demachy is said to have drawn inspiration from ‘the desert in the magical hour of twilight’.
Buy it here.
Next - Signature
Price: £16 for 100ml from Next
Another solid offering from Next, this classic scent has citrus top notes of lavandin and ginger, along with a woody and musky undertone. This statement scent is the perfect alternative to a high end cologne.
Buy it here.
Jo Malone - English oak and hazelnut
Price: £48 for 30ml
Well-known for her incredible fragrances, Jo Malone's cologne is natural and deep.
This scent is described a 'an enchanted walk' with the crunch of green hazelnut, the spice of elemi and the earthy woodiness of vetiver cooled by emerald moss carpets.