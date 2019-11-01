The best perfumes and aftershaves of 2019 to treat your other half to this Christmas

The best fragrances to buy this Christmas. Picture: The Perfume Shop/Hotel Chocolat/Boots

By Naomi Bartram

It’s that time of year again, which means you’re probably scratching your head trying to figure out what to get your significant other this festive season.

If there’s one Christmas gift your significant other is bound to appreciate, it’s a perfume or aftershave.

But with most people keen to stick to their signature scent, finding the perfect new spritz can be a challenge.

So, whether it’s floral fragrances, powerful scents or classic colognes you’re after, we’ve got your covered with the best perfumes and aftershaves on the market this Christmas.

Women's fragrance

Calvin Klein - Euphoria Eau De Parfum

Calvin Klein's Euphoria Eau De Parfum. Picture: Calvin Klein

Price: £37.99 for 50ml from The Perfume Shop

After something powerful? This musky perfume is a blend of rich orchids, pomegranate and mahogany woods - perfect for a winter evening.

DKNY - Golden Delicious

Golden Delicious by DKNY. Picture: DKNY

Price: £55.00 for 50ml from Boots

If you want a rich aromas of juicy golden apples, look no further than this classic perfume. The luxurious scent is made up of white roses, Casablanca lilies and vanilla orchid with musks of Sandalwood and Teak.

Chanel - Coco Mademoiselle

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle. Picture: The Perfume Shop

Price: £79 for 50ml from The Perfume Shop

Let's face it, Chanel is a classic. And this oriental scent is made up of Vanilla and Tonka Bean, along with rose, jasmine and the freshness of citrus.

Hotel Chocolat - Body Mist

Hotel Chocolat body mist. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Price: £10 for 100ml from Hotel Chocolat

Something slightly more affordable that will go down a treat as a stocking filler, Hotel Chocolat's range of rich and luxurious body mists are a must-have.

Giorgio Armani - Sì

Sì by Giorgio Armani. Picture: Boots

Price: £54 for 30ml Perfume Gift Set from Boots

Design powerhouse Giorgio Armani isn’t just great at producing high fashion clothing, it also creates incredible fragrances like the soft woody scent of Sì.

Marc Jacobs - Daisy Love Eau so Sweet

Daisy Love Eau so Sweet. Picture: The Perfume Shop

Price: £44 for 30ml from The Perfume Shop

It might be freezing outside, but Marc Jacob’s Daisy Love Eau So Sweet will take you right back to Spring with it’s sweet freshness. Similar to their best selling Daisy Love, this scent has a base of white raspberries with a floral airiness.

Huda beauty - Kayali

KAYALI by Huda Beauty. Picture: Huda Beauty

Price: £67.00 for 50ml from Huda Beauty

While Huda Beauty might be known for their high end makeup, it’s creator Huda and her sister Mona have developed new perfume range 'Kayali' just in time for Christmas. It comes in four fragrances - Elixir, Musk, Citrus and Vanilla - so your bound to find your perfect fit.

Tommy Hilfiger -Tommy Girl

Tommy Hilfiger - Tommy Girl. Picture: Tommy Hilfiger

Price: £20 from Boots

A fraction of the price of some big brands, Tommy Girl by Tommy Hilfiger is a floral, fruity fragrance which won’t break the bank. The top notes include black currant, orange and apple tree blossom, while there's also a leather, sandalwood and jasmine base.

Ted Baker - Est. 88

Ted Baker perfume. Picture: Ted Baker

Price: £30 for 30ml from Ted Baker

If your other half is a fan of fresh, floral scents, Ted Baker's new perfume is the perfect Christmas stocking filler.

It has notes of petitgrain and mandarin paired with spicy cardomom and an accord of pear and lush green stems, and also comes in a beautiful pink bottle with rose gold detailing

Banana Republic - Pure White

Pure White by Banana Republic. Picture: Banana Republic

Price: £27.50 from Debenhams

The comforting smell of 'Pure White' is perfect for the festive season. With notes of jasmine, and lavender, it'll give you that just-showered scent all day long.

Male fragrance

Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum

Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum. Picture: Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum

Price: £26.40 for 30ml from John Lewis

This woody, leathery aromatic fragrance is a luxurious scent which has green fresh notes of Bergamot, Pomarose and Sage.

Hugo Boss - Bottled

Hugo Boss Bottled. Picture: The Perfume Shop

Price: £34.99 for 100ml from The Perfume Shop

An elegant classic, this aftershave has a rich woody scent which is hugely popular. There are top notes of apple and citrus along with a musky base.

David Beckham - Instinct

Instinct by David Beckham. Picture: Boots

Price: £24.95 for 50ml from Boots

Want to smell like David Beckham? This earthy cologne is warm, sophisticated and a timeless gift. It's also a fraction of the price of many more expensive designer brands.

Givenchy - Gentleman

Gentleman by Givenchy. Picture: Boots

Price: £49.50 for 50ml from Boots

This new scent by Givenchy is elegant, woody and floral which makes it the perfect aftershave for any New Years Eve party.

Zara - Vibrant Leather

Vibrant Leather oud by Zara. Picture: Zara

Price: £19.99 for 120ml from Zara

Launched earlier this year, this budget offering from Zara is warm, elegant and long lasting. The fresh scent also means 'Leather' can be worn as an everyday spritz or carried through to the evening.

Paco Rabanne - 1 Million Lucky

1 Million Lucky by Paco Rabanne. Picture: Paco Rabanne

Price: £49.50 for 50ml from Selfridges

This hazelnut-based fragrance is both powerful and fresh. Sharp green plum and citrus notes freshen it up, while a deep scent of vibrant wood and a cedarwood create an all-round classic smell.

Dior - Sauvage

Dior Sauvage aftershave. Picture: The Perfume Shop

Price: £55 for 60ml The Perfume Shop

Sauvage is a warm, spicy scent combined with the freshness of citrus fruit Reggio di Calabria Bergamot. It’s master creator, Francois Demachy is said to have drawn inspiration from ‘the desert in the magical hour of twilight’.

Next - Signature

Signature by Next. Picture: Next

Price: £16 for 100ml from Next

Another solid offering from Next, this classic scent has citrus top notes of lavandin and ginger, along with a woody and musky undertone. This statement scent is the perfect alternative to a high end cologne.

Jo Malone - English oak and hazelnut

English oak and hazelnut by Jo Malone. Picture: Jo Malone

Price: £48 for 30ml

Well-known for her incredible fragrances, Jo Malone's cologne is natural and deep.

This scent is described a 'an enchanted walk' with the crunch of green hazelnut, the spice of elemi and the earthy woodiness of vetiver cooled by emerald moss carpets.