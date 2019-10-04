The best alternative foodie advent calendars to buy this Christmas - including cheese and gin

By Naomi Bartram

Buying an advent calendar signifies the start of Christmas as the official countdown to the big day begins.

While we rush to the shops to buy our favourite chocolatey treat in the run up to Christmas, sometimes it can get a bit same-ish.

Luckily, we’ve lined up a whole host of non-traditional food and drink calendars to get your teeth into.

Whether you love a biscuit to dunk in your morning tea, or a cube of cheese to nibble on after work - it’s safe to say, there’s something for everyone.

And you’ll even find your favourite tipple of vodka, gin and Prosecco lurking behind those cardboard windows this year.

So, here’s some of the best alternative food and drink advent calendars to help kickstart your Christmas celebrations in the right way.

Shortbread advent calendar

Walkers Shortbread calendar is £14.99. Picture: Walkers Shortbread

Price: £14.99

Walkers Shortbread have launched a limited edition Christmas advent calendar full of their buttery biscuits.

This includes 24 individually wrapped Walkers Shortbread favourites, including the classic Shortbread Finger, Round shortbread and Chocolate Chip Shortbread.

A limited number of the new advent calendar will be available to buy on the Walkers Shortbread website now.

Popcorn advent calendar

Popcorn Shed's advent Calendar is £17.99. Picture: Jingle Bell Pop's advent Calendar is £17.99

Price: £17.99

Popcorn Shed has created a Gourmet Christmas Advent Calendar perfect for counting down to the big day.

This includes six amazing sweet and savoury flavours including Salted Caramel, Berry-licious, Say Cheese!, Butterly Nuts, Pecan Pie & Pop N Choc.

You can buy the calendar from Amazon!

Spirits advent calendar

Wilkin & Sons' spirits advent calendar is £100. Picture: Wilkin & Sons

Price: £100

A slightly pricier option for the festive period, Wilkin & Sons' calendar is packed full of craft English Gin, Vodka, and Rum for the spirit lovers among us.

Combined with Tiptree fruits and spreads, the flavours include Strawberry, Rasberry and Damson Gin Liqueur as well as Blackcurrant, Marmalade and Caramel Vodka Liqueur and Spiced Rum Liqueur.

The calendar is available to buy now from Tiptree’s website.

Cheese advent calendar

Pavé d'Affinois' advent calendar is £13. Picture: Pavé d'Affinois

Price: £13

Calling all cheese lovers, because Pavé d'Affinois has come up with the ultimate advent calendar for you.

It includes individually wrapped cubes of soft French cheese in flavours Original, Extra Creamy, Washed Rind and Chilli.

Perfect on a cracker or just on it’s own, this calendar gives you a small taste of joy every day in the lead up to the big day.

It will be available in Asda from November 2019.

Customisable alcohol advent calendar

This gin tipsy tree can be purchased for £140. Picture: First 4 hampers

Price: £49.99–£140.00 depending on tree size and drink options

First 4 hampers has come up with a genius way of customising your own advent calendar with their Tipsy Tree range.

They will send you your very own 3D Christmas tree along with 24 mini bottles of either wine, prosecco, beer or spirits. Then it’s up to you to create your very own personalised drink calendar.

You can purchase the range at First 4 hampers now.

Marzipan advent calendar

Niederegger's advent calendar is £35. Picture: Niederegger

Price: £35

If chocolate isn’t your thing, Johann Georg Niederegger has launched a calendar which is packed with a selection of classic and flavoured marzipan loaves, truffles, pralines and mini marzipan animal figures.

As well as this sweet Santa design, they will also be stocking the new 300g Winter calendar which has an assortment of classic and flavoured mini loaves.

You can get your hands on one from Selfridges.

Quality Street advent calendar

Quality Street is selling their advent calendar for £5. Picture: Quality Street

Price: £5

Something a little different to your classic chocolate version, Quality Street has launched a calendar featuring all your favourite Christmas treats behind the 24 windows.

Just like their classic tin, flavours will include the purple hazelnut and caramel, the green triangle hazelnut, strawberry delight and caramel swirl.

The difficulty will lie in trying not to eat all of them at once.

You will be able to pick up the box towards the end of November from all major supermarkets.

Tea advent calendar

This Pukka tea advent calendar is £10. Picture: Pukka Tea

Price: £10

Pukka Herbs has just launched a new edition of their Christmas Calendar, containing 24 specially selected Pukka blends.

The festive design is easy to hang on walls or doors and use as decoration this Christmas and includes flavours Turmeric Active, Turmeric Gold and Peppermint and Liquorice, Original Chai, Revitalise, and Wild Apple and Cinnamon.

The Pukka Christmas Calendar will be available from Waitrose & Partners from October 7.

Coffee advent calendar

Pact's advent calendar is £39.95. Picture: Pact

Price: £39.95

For the coffee addicts among us, Pact has come up with their very own countdown to Christmas.

The calendar includes 25 ethically sourced coffees in a specially designed box with individual coffee cards holding one 16-18g sachet of coffee each.

Different coffees include those with hints of strawberry, peach sherbet and chocolate milkshake.

The calendar will be available to buy from Pact Coffee from early November.

Protein Ball advent calendar

The Protein Ball Co. are selling this advent calendar for £14.99. Picture: The Protein Ball Co

Price: £19.99

For all those fitness fanatics, The Protein Ball Co. has created a guilt-free advent calendar packed full of 100% natural, no added sugar, bite-size protein balls.

The flavours include Goji + Coconut, Lemon + Pistachio, Raspberry Brownie, Apple + Blueberry, Peanut Butter and a special festive-flavoured Christmas ball behind door no.24.

All flavours are vegan and can be purchased at www.theproteinballco.com.