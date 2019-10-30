The best Christmas markets to visit in the UK from Christkindelmarkt in Leeds to London's Winter Wonderland
30 October 2019, 16:14 | Updated: 30 October 2019, 16:16
If you want to enjoy a Christmas Market without travelling very far - here's a list of the best events to visit this festive period.
The festivities will soon be in full flow, and what better way to celebrate with your family than by hitting up a Christmas market?
But while Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam are famed for their over-the-top markets, the UK’s cities are bursting with incredible Yuletide events of their own.
So if you want to sip mulled wine, shop for decorations or just enjoy the festivities with your kids without having to hop on a flight - we’ve got you covered.
Check out our list of the best Christmas Markets in the UK including Blenheim Palace, Leeds Christkindelmarkt and London’s very own Winter Wonderland.
1. Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market
Dates: 7th November - 23rd December
Times: 10am-9pm daily
Entry Price: Free
This popular market will fill New Street and Victoria Square for more than six weeks, offering traditional German food and drink including hot gluhwein, schnitzel and spicy sausage.
2. Bath Christmas Market
Dates: 28th November - 15th December
Times: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10am–7pm
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 10am–8pm
Sundays: 10am–6pm
Entry Price: Free
There will be around 150 chalets spread out across Bath’s Georgian streets with stalls where you can buy everything from handcrafted gifts, to Christmas decorations, to fresh food.
3. Christkindelmarkt in Leeds
Dates: 8th November - 21st December
Times: 10.30am-9.30pm (7.30pm on Sundays)
Entry Price: Free
Every year Millennium Square is transformed into a winter village featuring a variety of authentic wooden chalet stalls, cosy indoor retreats, a traditional carousel and lots of entertainment.
4. Blenheim Palace
Dates: 22nd November - 15th December
Times: 10:30am-8:30pm (Closes at 18.30 on 25th-27th November and 2nd-3rd December)
Entry Price: Free
Enjoy the festivities with the beautiful backdrop of Blenheim Palace. The market is filled with irresistible gifts and lots of wintery treats for foodies.
5. Manchester's Albert Square Christmas Market
Dates: 8th November - 22nd December
Times: 10am-10pm
Entry Price: Free
At Manchester’s award winning Christmas Market, there’ll be more than 300 food, drink and gift stalls full of the usual array of trinkets, as well as cuisine from all over the world.
6. Winter Wonderland
Dates: 21st November - 5th January 2020
Times: 10am-10pm
Entry Price: Free
Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is one of the most popular Christmas destinations in the country. As well as an open-air ice rink and Circus MegaDome, this year it even includes the world’s tallest transportable Observation Wheel and a Paddington™ on Ice show.
7. Glasgow's George Square Christmas Market
Dates: 25th November – 31st December (closed Christmas Day)
Times: Monday – Wednesday, 10am–9pm (finish at 6pm on Mon 24 Dec)
Thursday – Sunday, 10am–10pm (finish at 6pm on Sun 31 Dec)
Entry Price: Free
George Square comes alive at Christmas with over 50 stalls filled with jewelry, crafts and festive treats. There’s also a huge 15 metre Christmas tree which takes centre stage, as well as a vintage Helter Skelter and carousel.
8. The Cardiff Christmas market
As the light fades the stalls come to life. Open til 6pm. pic.twitter.com/zPWNyOkHHi— Cardiff Christmas Market (@CardiffXmasMrkt) December 4, 2017
Dates: 14th November - 23rd December
Times: Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm
Entry Price: Free
St John Street, Working Street, Hills Street, Trinity Street and the Hayes will again be taken over by an eclectic mix of wooden stalls selling everything from handmade crafts to delicious food.
9. Nottingham's Winter Wonderland
Dates: 15th November – 31st December
Times: Monday - Thursday - 10am-11pm
Friday - Saturday - 10am-1am
Sunday - 10am-10pm
Entry Price: Free
Christmas returns to Nottingham with the largest event in the East Midlands featuring rides, bars and 70 traditional, Bavarian-style stalls.
There’s also a very popular Toboggan Slide for the kids as well as a traditional Carousel, Santa Toy Ride and Helter Skelter.