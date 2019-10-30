The best Christmas markets to visit in the UK from Christkindelmarkt in Leeds to London's Winter Wonderland

Check out the best Christmas Market's in the UK. Picture: PA Images/Getty

By Naomi Bartram

If you want to enjoy a Christmas Market without travelling very far - here's a list of the best events to visit this festive period.

The festivities will soon be in full flow, and what better way to celebrate with your family than by hitting up a Christmas market?

But while Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam are famed for their over-the-top markets, the UK’s cities are bursting with incredible Yuletide events of their own.

So if you want to sip mulled wine, shop for decorations or just enjoy the festivities with your kids without having to hop on a flight - we’ve got you covered.

Check out our list of the best Christmas Markets in the UK including Blenheim Palace, Leeds Christkindelmarkt and London’s very own Winter Wonderland.

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market. Picture: PA Images

Dates: 7th November - 23rd December

Times: 10am-9pm daily

Entry Price: Free

This popular market will fill New Street and Victoria Square for more than six weeks, offering traditional German food and drink including hot gluhwein, schnitzel and spicy sausage.

Bath Christmas Market. Picture: Getty Images

Dates: 28th November - 15th December

Times: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10am–7pm

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays: 10am–8pm

Sundays: 10am–6pm

Entry Price: Free

There will be around 150 chalets spread out across Bath’s Georgian streets with stalls where you can buy everything from handcrafted gifts, to Christmas decorations, to fresh food.

Leeds Christmas Market. Picture: Getty Images

Dates: 8th November - 21st December

Times: 10.30am-9.30pm (7.30pm on Sundays)

Entry Price: Free

Every year Millennium Square is transformed into a winter village featuring a variety of authentic wooden chalet stalls, cosy indoor retreats, a traditional carousel and lots of entertainment.

Blenheim Palace Christmas Market. Picture: Blenheim Palace

Dates: 22nd November - 15th December

Times: 10:30am-8:30pm (Closes at 18.30 on 25th-27th November and 2nd-3rd December)

Entry Price: Free

Enjoy the festivities with the beautiful backdrop of Blenheim Palace. The market is filled with irresistible gifts and lots of wintery treats for foodies.

Manchester's Albert Square Christmas Market. Picture: Visit Manchester

Dates: 8th November - 22nd December

Times: 10am-10pm

Entry Price: Free

At Manchester’s award winning Christmas Market, there’ll be more than 300 food, drink and gift stalls full of the usual array of trinkets, as well as cuisine from all over the world.

London's Winter Wonderland. Picture: PA Images

Dates: 21st November - 5th January 2020

Times: 10am-10pm

Entry Price: Free

Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is one of the most popular Christmas destinations in the country. As well as an open-air ice rink and Circus MegaDome, this year it even includes the world’s tallest transportable Observation Wheel and a Paddington™ on Ice show.

Glasgow's Christmas Market. Picture: Glasgow's Christmas Market

Dates: 25th November – 31st December (closed Christmas Day)

Times: Monday – Wednesday, 10am–9pm (finish at 6pm on Mon 24 Dec)

Thursday – Sunday, 10am–10pm (finish at 6pm on Sun 31 Dec)

Entry Price: Free

George Square comes alive at Christmas with over 50 stalls filled with jewelry, crafts and festive treats. There’s also a huge 15 metre Christmas tree which takes centre stage, as well as a vintage Helter Skelter and carousel.

As the light fades the stalls come to life. Open til 6pm. pic.twitter.com/zPWNyOkHHi — Cardiff Christmas Market (@CardiffXmasMrkt) December 4, 2017

Dates: 14th November - 23rd December

Times: Monday to Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-5pm

Entry Price: Free

St John Street, Working Street, Hills Street, Trinity Street and the Hayes will again be taken over by an eclectic mix of wooden stalls selling everything from handmade crafts to delicious food.

Nottingham Winter Wonderland. Picture: Nottingham Winter Wonderland

Dates: 15th November – 31st December

Times: Monday - Thursday - 10am-11pm

Friday - Saturday - 10am-1am

Sunday - 10am-10pm

Entry Price: Free

Christmas returns to Nottingham with the largest event in the East Midlands featuring rides, bars and 70 traditional, Bavarian-style stalls.

There’s also a very popular Toboggan Slide for the kids as well as a traditional Carousel, Santa Toy Ride and Helter Skelter.