Last Christmas posting dates for 2019: Royal Mail's UK and international deadlines

These are Royal Mail's last posting dates for the UK and the rest of the world. Picture: Getty

Need to send a last-minute gift? Here are the final dates you can post letters and parcels with Royal Mail this year.

Shopping for presents and wrapping them up in red, gold and green paper has got to be one of the best parts of Christmas. It's the season of giving, after all.

But what happens when there's only a week to go until the 25th December and you've left your Santa Claus letters to the last minute?

Or worst yet, you've forgotten to send that special gift to your Granny who lives on the other side of the country?

Thankfully, Royal Mail has released their final delivery dates for 2019 so you can get prepped for the festive season ahead.

Get ready for Christmas 2019 with Royal Mail. Picture: Getty

When are the last dates for sending post in the UK?

If you want to send loved ones (or the North Pole) letters and packages within Britain, here are the final dates to get them there before Christmas.

Wednesday 18th December 2019: 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For

Friday 20th December 2019: 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48®

Saturday 21st December 2019: Royal Mail Tracked 24®

Monday 23rd December 2019: Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed®

Check the last posting dates so your parcels arrive in time. Picture: Getty

When are the last dates for sending post abroad?

Family and friends live further afield? Rather than relying on Rudolf to deliver your presents and letters, check out these international dates.

You might be surprised to find out that posting dates for International Economy (Surface Mail) destinations have already been and gone, but you can still send post to these places.

Saturday 2nd November 2019: Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta and Turkey

Saturday 16th November 2019: Western Europe

If you want to send gifts and letters to the rest of the world using the International Standard (Airmail) and tracking services, these are your final deadlines.

Monday 9th December 2019: Africa, Middle East, Asia, Caribbean, Central and South America, Far and Middle East

Tuesday 10th December 2019: Cyprus, Malta

Wednesday 11th December 2019: Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)

Thursday 12th December 2019: Australia, Greece, New Zealand and Turkey

Saturday 14th December 2019: Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA

Monday 16th December 2019: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Wednesday 18th December 2019: Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

You can send Santa Claus a letter for free – and get a reply! Picture: Getty

When is the last day to send a letter to Father Christmas?

While it's best to get your lists off to Santa as early as possible, if you want a reply you'll need to send it up the chimney by 6th December 2019.

The address is: Father Christmas, Santa’s Grotto, Reindeerland, XM4 5HQ.

It's free to send but make sure you include your full name and address so Santa can write back.

When are the last dates for sending military post?

if you're sending gifts or letters to anyone in the British Forces, the deadline for International Standard HM Forces Mail for British Forces Post Offices (BFPOs) are Monday 25th November 2019 for operational BFPOs, and Friday 13th December 2019 for static BFPOs.

For more information, check out royalmail.com.