The Queen always does this ONE thing at Christmas dinner

The Queen pictured on Christmas Day 2017. Picture: Getty

The Royals will tuck in to a turkey lunch like any other family - and it seems like the Queen is just like any other nan.

The Queen wears a crown at Christmas dinner... the paper one from a cracker.

The 92-year-old Monarch is said to be a big fan of not only the fun flimsy hats, but also the corny gag that comes out of every paper tube.

Last year a source told the Express: "The Queen always wears her paper crown and insists on hearing a good joke or riddle.

“When she was younger she used to make up her own to amuse the rest of the family.

“And Prince Philip likes to joke that he’s pulled a cracker – much to the Queen’s amusement."

Another gag that plays out every year comes from Prince Harry.

According to the source, he "would always go around the table at Sandringham swapping the crackers around – making sure he placed the heaviest at his place setting.

"He still does it now.”

While for us mere mortals the heaviest cracker would mean the biggest piece of plastic tat, the Royals know their festive trinket is made of sterling silver.

The Queen loves a cracker - and the tacky contents (stock image). Picture: Getty

Every year the royal household order in £60-a-box luxury crackers from Tom Smith, with each one filled with little gifts including keyrings, cufflinks, luggage tags, tape measures and silk scarves.

A source told the Daily Star: “It’s always a classic design, nothing too modern or over-the-top and [the Queen] loves tartan.

"They always feature the Royal Arms, but differ slightly in design every year and it’s a closely-guarded secret."

Younger members of the Royal family, who eat away from the adults, are presented with children's crackers provided by Kate Middleton.