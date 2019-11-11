Boots launch hilarious 2019 Christmas advert

It's officially Christmas advert season - and the latest offering from Boots has viewers in hysterics

High street Christmas adverts is now pretty much as traditional than tinsel and mince pies - and the recent offerings from Iceland, M&S and Aldi have well and truly got us in the festive spirit.

The latest - from Boots - gives a more humorous take on the usual heart-wrenching ads, and launches its new 'Bootique' campaign.

Boots are aiming to make Christmas shopping easier by creating these 'Bootiques' for each tricky person in your life - such as the vegan, tween and 'on fleek' family member.

The Boots Christmas advert is taking the stress out of Christmas shopping. Picture: Boots

These contain curated gift ideas for each person, taking the stress out of your shopping experience.

Marketing director for Boots UK and Ireland, Helen Normoyle said: “This Christmas we want to help the nation feel good, with a fun look at the very real challenge of finding that perfect gift.

“People’s ever-changing passions and interests can make it tough to buy for them at Christmas.

The curated Bootiques include what to get the vegan and fitness fanatic in your life. Picture: Boots

“We have used that challenge as a source of creative inspiration to help customers easily shop from the amazing range of gifts Boots have to offer, across our gifting, beauty, health and wellness ranges."

More 2019 Christmas adverts:

IKEA’s first Christmas advert hailed 'the best ever' complete with catchy song

Aldi Christmas advert 2019: Watch as Kevin the Carrot takes on new nemesis the Leafy Blinders in 'Greatest Showman' spectacle

Asda Christmas advert 2019 – the extra special story behind 'Santa's Leftover Magic'

Iceland's Frozen 2-themed Christmas advert is their most magical yet

Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts