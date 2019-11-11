Boots launch hilarious 2019 Christmas advert

11 November 2019, 11:57

It's officially Christmas advert season - and the latest offering from Boots has viewers in hysterics

High street Christmas adverts is now pretty much as traditional than tinsel and mince pies - and the recent offerings from Iceland, M&S and Aldi have well and truly got us in the festive spirit.

The latest - from Boots - gives a more humorous take on the usual heart-wrenching ads, and launches its new 'Bootique' campaign.

Boots are aiming to make Christmas shopping easier by creating these 'Bootiques' for each tricky person in your life - such as the vegan, tween and 'on fleek' family member.

The Boots Christmas advert is taking the stress out of Christmas shopping
Picture: Boots

These contain curated gift ideas for each person, taking the stress out of your shopping experience.

Marketing director for Boots UK and Ireland, Helen Normoyle said: “This Christmas we want to help the nation feel good, with a fun look at the very real challenge of finding that perfect gift.

“People’s ever-changing passions and interests can make it tough to buy for them at Christmas.

The curated Bootiques include what to get the vegan and fitness fanatic in your life
Picture: Boots

“We have used that challenge as a source of creative inspiration to help customers easily shop from the amazing range of gifts Boots have to offer, across our gifting, beauty, health and wellness ranges."

