Who is Simone Ashley? Meet the Bridgerton season two newcomer

25 March 2022, 08:03

Who plays Kate in Bridgerton season two?
Who plays Kate in Bridgerton season two? Picture: Netflix/Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Simone Ashley - who plays Kate Sharma - is one of the new Bridgerton season two stars. Find out her age, Instagram, and other TV work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In news we've been waiting what feels like forever for, Bridgerton season two has finally landed on Netflix.

The new series puts Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) front and centre, and will see him become embroiled in a love triangle with two new characters.

One of the newcomers in the series is Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Simone plays the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton
Simone plays the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Who is Simone Ashley? Age and previous TV work

Simone, 26, is an actress from Surrey.

She grew up singing classical music and opera and playing piano, and later trained in acting at the Arts Educational School in London.

As well as Bridgerton, she is also known for her role as Olivia Hanan in Netflix's Sex Education.

She previously opened up about her breakthrough role in the show, saying: "Sex Education was really life-changing. I’m so grateful for that show. I learnt so much in my craft and as a person. It was such a joy."

Simone played Olivia in Sex Education
Simone played Olivia in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Simone has also appeared in the likes of Broadchurch, Wolfblood, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

In Bridgerton, she plays Kate Sharma, a smart and headstrong woman who has recently moved to London.

She previously opened up about her new role in a recent Glamour interview, saying: "I didn’t really watch period dramas much because I felt like I couldn’t relate to them, maybe because I couldn’t see myself within one."

Simone also opened up about wearing a corset for the role, saying: "On my first day, I was like, 'OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energised.' So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that’s when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset.

"I realised when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!"

Is Simone Ashley on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @simoneasshley.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who plays Anthony in Bridgerton?

Who is Jonathan Bailey? Bridgerton star's age, partner and other TV work

Celebrities

Joan Kempson played Edna Miller in Coronation Street

Who played Edna Miller in Coronation Street and where is she now?
Here's who won The Apprentice 2022

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

A hilarious outtake from the 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original

Outtake from Friends 'pivot' scene is even funnier than the original
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Joe Browns

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her daisy shirt dress for £60

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Gordon Ramsay said the pandemic has ‘wiped the arrogance’ from the restaurant industry

Gordon Ramsay says he's glad coronavirus pandemic 'got rid' of bad restaurants

Celebrities

Sue Radford has been stocking up on Disney accessories

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford stocks up on Disney buys ahead of trip to Florida

Celebrities

Left Mother's Day flowers to the last minute? We've got you covered!

Next-day delivery flowers for Mother's Day: M&S, Zing Flowers, Bloom & Wild and more

Lifestyle

The fen raft spider is the biggest in Britain

Britain’s biggest spider is the size of your hand - and they're multiplying in the UK

Lifestyle

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sensational in a green Jenny Packman dress

Kate Middleton's state dinner outfit holds a very special detail that everyone missed

Royals

Florence Given appeared on episode five of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Florence Given joins Anna Whitehouse for episode five

Celebrities

You can now buy a gazebo that turns into a pub

You can now get a party gazebo that turns into garden pub

Lifestyle

Kate Ferdinand has shared two adorable photos of her son watching her on TV

Kate Ferdinand shares adorable moment son Cree reaches for her on the TV

Celebrities

Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast

Katrina Ridley releases brand new podcast The Rethinkers all about challenging norms

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared a comforting message to mums on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares comforting message to mums who 'feel like they're failing'

Celebrities

The Duchess of Cambridge has to plan her looks weeks in advance

How Kate Middleton keeps her clothes pristine on Royal Tour with packing hack

Royals

Jessica Seracino found out about Daniel Holmes' romance on MAFS

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'
As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty

Rishi Sunak budget announcement: Three-point plan to help Brits through energy and fuel crisis

Lifestyle

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink ruffle dress from Rixo

Celebrities