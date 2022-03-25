Who is Simone Ashley? Meet the Bridgerton season two newcomer

Who plays Kate in Bridgerton season two? Picture: Netflix/Instagram

By Heart reporter

Simone Ashley - who plays Kate Sharma - is one of the new Bridgerton season two stars. Find out her age, Instagram, and other TV work.

In news we've been waiting what feels like forever for, Bridgerton season two has finally landed on Netflix.

The new series puts Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) front and centre, and will see him become embroiled in a love triangle with two new characters.

One of the newcomers in the series is Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Simone plays the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Who is Simone Ashley? Age and previous TV work

Simone, 26, is an actress from Surrey.

She grew up singing classical music and opera and playing piano, and later trained in acting at the Arts Educational School in London.

As well as Bridgerton, she is also known for her role as Olivia Hanan in Netflix's Sex Education.

She previously opened up about her breakthrough role in the show, saying: "Sex Education was really life-changing. I’m so grateful for that show. I learnt so much in my craft and as a person. It was such a joy."

Simone played Olivia in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Simone has also appeared in the likes of Broadchurch, Wolfblood, and Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

In Bridgerton, she plays Kate Sharma, a smart and headstrong woman who has recently moved to London.

She previously opened up about her new role in a recent Glamour interview, saying: "I didn’t really watch period dramas much because I felt like I couldn’t relate to them, maybe because I couldn’t see myself within one."

Simone also opened up about wearing a corset for the role, saying: "On my first day, I was like, 'OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energised.' So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that’s when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset.

"I realised when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!"

Is Simone Ashley on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @simoneasshley.