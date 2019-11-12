Coca-Cola's UK Christmas truck tour dates confirmed: From Edinburgh to Cardiff

The Coca-Cola truck is coming to a city near you. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

Christmas is right around the corner and the Coca-Cola tour is kicking off very soon!

We all know Christmas is truly here when the Coca-Cola truck starts making the rounds, and we're sure families across the country can't wait to visit the truck when it comes to the nearest city.

The company has just announced its official dates for the tour, and there will be a total of 19 locations where the trucks will visit, on 18 different days.

It's bad news for Northern Ireland as the truck won't be visiting, and Wales and Scotland only have one stop each - Cardiff and Scotland.

The tour is starting on the 15th of November. Picture: PA

Here is the full list below:

Friday 15 and Saturday 16 November : 32 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh

Friday 15 and Saturday 16 November : 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff

Tuesday 19 November : Asda, Creechbarrow Rd Taunton

Thursday 21 November : Asda Boldon, North Rd, Boldon Colliery

Friday 22 and Saturday 23 November : White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds

Friday 22 and Saturday 23 November : Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Wednesday 27 November : Asda, Pudsey, Leeds

Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November : Whiteley Shopping Centre, Portsmouth

Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November : Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough

Monday 2 December : Asda Eastlands, Manchester

Tuesday 3 December : Asda, Leyton Mill, London

Wednesday 4 December : Asda, Watford

Friday 6 – Saturday 7 December : Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester

Friday 6 – Saturday 7 December : Intu Merry Hill, Dudley

Tuesday 10 December : Sainsbury’s Beckton, London

Wednesday 11 December : Sainsbury’s Basildon, Essex

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December : Events Square, Cheshire Oaks, Ellesmere Port

Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December : Intu Lakeside, Essex

Sunday 15 December : O2 Arena, London

Kris Robbens, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Christmas is all about sharing special moments with friends and loved ones and we’re looking forward to spreading the festive cheer across Great Britain again this year with our iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour.

“Whilst Christmas is a moment of celebration, it’s also incredibly important to remember those that need support throughout the season.

"So, we’re really pleased to partner with Crisis and whilst guests at the tour enjoy a refreshing Coca-Cola zero sugar, when they recycle their can, they’ll be helping to support an amazing charity.”

Coca-Cola's truck tour is kicking off this. Picture: PA

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive at Crisis, added: “Everyone in our society should have a safe and secure home

"But right now, many people are denied this basic human need. None of us should be facing the prospect of a Christmas without a home.

“We know that ending homelessness is absolutely possible.

"We’re delighted to be working with Coca-Cola throughout its iconic Christmas Truck Tour and receiving a donation that will help us to continue to be there for the people that need us, both at Christmas and all year round.”