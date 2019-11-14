Excitable Edgar toy: Where to buy John Lewis Christmas advert baby dragon
14 November 2019, 07:30 | Updated: 14 November 2019, 08:17
The John Lewis Christmas advert features an adorable baby dragon called Excitable Edgar - and young fans of the wonderful new clip can get their mitts on all sorts of fantastic merchandise.
If watching the John Lewis Christmas advert didn't make you wish you had a baby dragon, looking at the department store's new merchandise will make you wish you had child-sized feet.
This year young fans of the adorable scaly creature will be able to snuggle up to a special cuddly Edgar, and there are other goodies up for sale at John Lewis and Waitrose, too.
Excitable Edgar Story Book – £9.99
Edgar children’s wellington boots – £16 to £19
Edgar children’s pyjamas – £17 to £19
Edgar children’s slippers – £16 to £19 at John Lewis
Waitrose Christmas Pudding 400g £8 – John Lewis stores and Waitrose
Edgar cupcake – £2.50 for a pack of two at Waitrose
Chocolate Edgars – £3.50 for a pack of four at Waitrose
Edgar Gingerbread Biscuit – £1.50 at Waitrose