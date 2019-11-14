Excitable Edgar toy: Where to buy John Lewis Christmas advert baby dragon

The John Lewis Christmas advert features an adorable baby dragon called Excitable Edgar - and young fans of the wonderful new clip can get their mitts on all sorts of fantastic merchandise.

If watching the John Lewis Christmas advert didn't make you wish you had a baby dragon, looking at the department store's new merchandise will make you wish you had child-sized feet.

This year young fans of the adorable scaly creature will be able to snuggle up to a special cuddly Edgar, and there are other goodies up for sale at John Lewis and Waitrose, too.

You can buy a cuddly Excitable Edgar. Picture: John Lewis

Cuddly Edgar toy – £15

There is a story book - perfect for Christmas Eve boxes. Picture: John Lewis

Excitable Edgar Story Book – £9.99

These wellies are incredible - and sadly aren't available in adult sizes. Picture: John Lewis

Edgar children’s wellington boots – £16 to £19

These PJs glow in the dark! Picture: John Lewis

Edgar children’s pyjamas – £17 to £19

These slippers are adorable! Picture: John Lewis

Edgar children’s slippers – £16 to £19 at John Lewis

There are some things available for grown-ups... like this pud. Picture: John Lewis

Waitrose Christmas Pudding 400g £8 – John Lewis stores and Waitrose

These cupcakes are almost too cute to eat. Picture: Waitrose

Edgar cupcake – £2.50 for a pack of two at Waitrose

There are four chocolate Edgars per pack. Picture: Waitrose

Chocolate Edgars – £3.50 for a pack of four at Waitrose

It wouldn't be Christmas without a gingerbread biscuit. Picture: Waitrose

Edgar Gingerbread Biscuit – £1.50 at Waitrose