John Lewis release 2020 Christmas advert inspired by the nation's kindness during the pandemic

By Alice Dear

John Lewis is encouraging the nation to 'Give A Little Love' this Christmas with their emotional Christmas advert.

John Lewis has released their 2020 Christmas advert today, inspired by the kindness of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The long-awaited advert is a two minute masterpiece created from different forms of moving art, including animation, claymation and CGI and includes a new song by Brit Award winner Celeste.

In the advert, you can see how small acts of kindness can grow and grow, and continue to ripple through communities and further.

With each scene in the ad, you can see a heart emblem being passed on, reflecting how we can change the world with simple acts.

John Lewis' 2020 Christmas advert celebrates the kindness of the nation amid the pandemic. Picture: John Lewis

As well as celebrating how the nation has come together this year, the John Lewis ad is also encouraging people to 'give a little love' through donations this Christmas.

John Lewis and Waitrose are looking to raise £4million for two important charities - Home-Start and FareShare.

FareShare aims to help those facing food poverty, while Home-Start assist parents who need support.

The brand said that the campaign is aiming to make a difference to some of those hardest hit during 2020.

John Lewis' advert includes different scenes of people carrying out acts of kindness. Picture: John Lewis

John Lewis and Waitrose will also be donating £1 to local charities to help them provide food, comfort and emotional support to families in need.

The public can help raise money with the brand by either making a donation, buying their campaign products, using their loyalty cards or by simply helping out someone they know in their community.

The brand were also eager to create employment in creative industries – a sector which has been hard hit this year – by replacing one production team with multiple artists.

John Lewis used different forms of moving art, including animation, claymation and CGI. Picture: John Lewis

Executive Director of John Lewis, Pippa Wicks, said: "We recently set out our ambition for our business to be a force for good - so we decided that this year was the year to break the mould and do something different.

“We have a long tradition of helping support the communities which we serve, so as we launch one of the best loved assets, our Christmas ad, it’s fitting to take this one step further by working hand in hand with two incredible charities supporting families in need.

“We were humbled by the kindness shown by the British public during the pandemic. We want this campaign to be uplifting and to inspire everyone to give some kindness in their own way this Christmas, especially to those who need it most. The pandemic has proved that it’s our small acts of love and kindness, particularly in challenging times, that captures what it is to be human; and when one small act of kindness multiplies it can have a lasting impact."

