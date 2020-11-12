Emotional McDonald’s Christmas advert tells the story of a single mum's bond with her teenage son

McDonald's 2020 Christmas ad tell the heartwarming tale of a boy and his mum.

After Disney’s heartwarming festive ad and Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot story, now McDonald’s have released their Christmas advert. And it’s definitely a tear-jerker.

The animated story tells the tale of a mum trying to spend time with her teenage son called Tom in the build up to the big day.

At the beginning of the 90-second clip, the single mum can be seen desperately trying to encourage her son to put down his phone and enjoy the festivities with her.

His mother takes him to a Christmas market and puts on a pair of reindeer ears in a bid to make him laugh, but Tom puts his headphones on and storms off.

McDonald’s Christmas advert 2020 tells the story of Tom. Picture: McDonald's

On the way back, the pair go to a McDonald's Drive Thru, where Tom's 'inner child' lights up.

Read More: This Morning to air Christmas Day special hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

When they get home, Tom has a change of heart and decides to have a snowball fight with his mum.

He then gets out a box of Christmas decorations and they put up the Christmas tree together, before Tom runs off to put out the McDonald's reindeer treats.

The story ends with a message appears asking "Are you reindeer ready?"

The McDonald's Christmas ad 2020 focusses on family. Picture: McDonald's

McDonald’s advert is titled ‘Inner Child’ and is played alongside Becky Hill's cover of Forever Young.

Originally released by Alphaville in 1984, Becky’s stripped back version is available to stream and download from today.

The singer will also be donating 10p from every download to food charity FareShare.

This comes after Aldi, Disney, Amazon, TK Maxx, Argos and Very have all released their Christmas adverts.

Disney’s heartwarming offering also focuses on the importance of family and tells the story of a grandmother’s relationship with her granddaughter.

Speaking about the story behind the advert, Angela Affinita, Head of Creative, Integrated Marketing EMEA , told Heart.co.uk and other press that she was inspired by her own childhood.

She said: “We wanted to focus on tradition and togetherness and make it relevant and relatable, due to the situation we find ourselves in, family is more important than ever."

Now Read: All the Christmas adverts released so far in 2020 - Argos, Amazon, Aldi and more