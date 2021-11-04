John Lewis release 2021 Christmas Advert: 'Unexpected Guest'

By Polly Foreman

The John Lewis Christmas advert is finally here, featuring a cover of song 'Together in Electric Dreams’ by Lola Young.

John Lewis have taken us all by surprise by dropping their Christmas advert a little earlier than usual this year, with the full version being released this morning.

This year's instalment is called 'Unexpected Guest', and tells the story of a young boy called Nathan and his new space traveller friend named Skye.

The advert has been described as a 'joyful story of friendship', which 'celebrates the magic of Christmas moments experienced for the first time'.

The John Lewis Christmas advert dropped on the morning of Thursday November 4. Picture: John Lewis

The story sees Nathan befriend Skye and introduce her to his family's festive traditions. He brings them to life for her in the woods, by decorating a tree with fairy lights and encouraging her to eat her first ever mince pie.

As is tradition in John Lewis adverts, the joy of gifting plays a central role - as he gives her her first ever Christmas jumper.

The John Lewis Christmas advert song is always a huge talking point, and this year's is a cover of ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ by Lola Young.

It tells the story of a boy and his friendship with a space traveller. Picture: John Lewis

The track was originally released by Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder in 1984, Lola is an up and coming British artist.

Claire Pointon, Director of Customer, said: "There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones. After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future.We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends.Through the story of Skye and Nathan we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time."

The advert features a song by Lola Young. Picture: John Lewis

Lola Young, the advert's singer, added: "I feel super honoured to be a part of this, growing up I always watched the John Lewis Christmas adverts, they’re iconic and so it kinda feels surreal getting asked to be in one. It also means a lot as an up and coming artist to be a part of something this special. Together In Electric Dreams is a very beautiful song. I love that era of music and I think Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder are incredible.The lyric and soul within the song is something inspirational, fitting to the story within the ad. I feel so excited to be covering it and working with John Lewis."