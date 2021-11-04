John Lewis release 2021 Christmas Advert: 'Unexpected Guest'

4 November 2021, 06:30 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 06:56

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The John Lewis Christmas advert is finally here, featuring a cover of song 'Together in Electric Dreams’ by Lola Young.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Lewis have taken us all by surprise by dropping their Christmas advert a little earlier than usual this year, with the full version being released this morning.

This year's instalment is called 'Unexpected Guest', and tells the story of a young boy called Nathan and his new space traveller friend named Skye.

The advert has been described as a 'joyful story of friendship', which 'celebrates the magic of Christmas moments experienced for the first time'.

The John Lewis Christmas advert dropped on the morning of Thursday November 4
The John Lewis Christmas advert dropped on the morning of Thursday November 4. Picture: John Lewis

The story sees Nathan befriend Skye and introduce her to his family's festive traditions. He brings them to life for her in the woods, by decorating a tree with fairy lights and encouraging her to eat her first ever mince pie.

As is tradition in John Lewis adverts, the joy of gifting plays a central role - as he gives her her first ever Christmas jumper.

The John Lewis Christmas advert song is always a huge talking point, and this year's is a cover of ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ by Lola Young.

It tells the story of a boy and his friendship with a space traveller
It tells the story of a boy and his friendship with a space traveller. Picture: John Lewis

The track was originally released by Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder in 1984, Lola is an up and coming British artist.

Claire Pointon, Director of Customer, said: "There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones. After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a brighter future.We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends.Through the story of Skye and Nathan we celebrate friendship and are reminded of the joy of experiencing Christmas for the first time."

The advert features a song by Lola Young
The advert features a song by Lola Young. Picture: John Lewis

Lola Young, the advert's singer, added: "I feel super honoured to be a part of this, growing up I always watched the John Lewis Christmas adverts, they’re iconic and so it kinda feels surreal getting asked to be in one. It also means a lot as an up and coming artist to be a part of something this special. Together In Electric Dreams is a very beautiful song. I love that era of music and I think Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder are incredible.The lyric and soul within the song is something inspirational, fitting to the story within the ad. I feel so excited to be covering it and working with John Lewis."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

John Lewis are selling a version on Nathan's Christmas jumper in stores and online

Where to buy the John Lewis Christmas advert jumper

Lifestyle

Netflix is removing some family favourites

Netflix is removing 74 films and TV shows this month - see the full list

Netflix

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to our screens with another series of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper confirms series two has started filming
When is the John Lewis Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis Christmas 2021 advert out?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral mini dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Lola Young is singing the John Lewis advert song 2021

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2021 song?

Christmas

The change in weather can have nightmarish consequences for your skin

Rosacea, dullness and a flaky complexion: How to treat common 'autumn skin' complaints

Beauty

Your iPhone may contain a hidden button you never knew about (stock images)

Apple logo on the back of your iPhone is a secret shortcut button - here's how to use it

Lifestyle

Disney has released their Christmas advert

Disney's new Christmas advert 2021 tells the heartwarming story of a blended family

Christmas

Eamonn Holmes wants to ban fireworks

Eamonn Holmes calls fireworks ‘animal cruelty’ and says they should be banned

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon brought baby Rose onto The One Show

Stacey Solomon delights fans as she makes live TV appearance with baby Rose

Celebrities

Adele will perform old and new tracks in the one-off special

Adele to perform one-off TV special at London Palladium

Celebrities

Here's how your child can get involved with Sleeps 'Til Santa this year

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how your child can introduce Heart's special Christmas song

Christmas

Abba are reuniting for a new album as well as a virtual tour

Abba announce new album and tour 40 years after split

Celebrities

When is I'm A Celeb back?

When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start on ITV?
If you're tired of chocolate, we've rounded up the best alternative advent calendars to buy this Christmas

The best alternative advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2021

Lifestyle

Rob Kazinsky was back on EastEnders

Who is Rob Kazinsky and has he returned to EastEnders as Sean Slater?
Spiders could be invading your homes this month

False widow spiders could invade UK homes this month as temperatures drop

Lifestyle

MAFS' Jaimie shared a lengthy message about Chris online

Married at First Sight Australia's Jaimie Gardner slammed Chris Jensen after shock split
Find out who might be heading to the I'm A Celeb castle this year...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 rumoured line-up