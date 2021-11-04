Where to buy the John Lewis Christmas advert jumper

4 November 2021

John Lewis are selling a version on Nathan's Christmas jumper in stores and online
John Lewis are selling a version on Nathan's Christmas jumper in stores and online. Picture: John Lewis
Where can I buy the John Lewis Christmas jumper from the 2021 advert and does it come in adults and children sizes?

John Lewis have released their highly-anticipated 2021 Christmas advert titled Unexpected Guest – and there's already merchandise available to buy.

In the heart-warming advert, we can see young Nathan wearing a Christmas jumper which he adapts by adding a star and twinkly lights to match his extraterrestrial new friend, Skye.

This green, red and navy knitted Christmas tree jumper is now available for people to buy on the John Lewis advert, in adult and children sizes.

Here's everything you need to know about the must-have jumper of the Christmas season and where to get your hands on your own:

The 2021 John Lewis advert stars a young boy who decorates his Christmas jumper with fairy lights and a star
The 2021 John Lewis advert stars a young boy who decorates his Christmas jumper with fairy lights and a star. Picture: John Lewis

Where can I buy the John Lewis Christmas jumper?

John Lewis is stocking Nathan's jumper in shops as well as online following the release of the Christmas advert on November 4.

The jumper comes in mens, women's and children sizes, with prices ranging from £14- £29.

John Lewis will be donating 10 per cent of profits from each jumper sold will be equally shared out between their Give A Little Love charities, FareShare and Home-Start UK.

Like any John Lewis Christmas advert merchandise, the jumpers are sure to sell out very fast – so you'll have to be quick to get your hands on your own.

John Lewis is selling versions of the jumper in a kids version [pictured above] which is slightly different to the adult version
John Lewis is selling versions of the jumper in a kids version [pictured above] which is slightly different to the adult version. Picture: John Lewis

What is John Lewis' Christmas advert about?

In a press release from John Lewis, they explained the premise of the advert and the meaning behind it: "Created in partnership with adam&eveDDB, this year’s ad follows the story of Nathan, a 14 year old boy on his way home from school who spots a flashing light in the distance and chases it to the woods beside his home; it is here that he encounters 14 year old space traveller, Skye and her ship from another galaxy.

"The ice is broken as Nathan adapts his own Christmas jumper by adding a star and twinkly lights - just like Skye’s.

"The pair spark a friendship and we watch as Nathan helps her to discover the magic of her first Christmas.

"We then see Nathan introduce her to some of his favourite Christmas moments, bringing her fairy lights from his family’s tree, amazingly she is able to power them herself with her super powers.

John Lewis are also selling the jumper in a ladies [right] and mens [left] version
John Lewis are also selling the jumper in a ladies [right] and mens [left] version. Picture: John Lewis

"After a festive meal with family and friends, Nathan brings Skye a mince pie, and she delights at trying this for the first time.

"Together, their friendship grows while watching Christmas films and playing in the snow.

"The time comes when Skye has fixed her ship and must return to her home planet and the pair are to be separated.

"It is a bittersweet, heartwarming moment where Nathan gifts her his Christmas jumper, the same one he was wearing when they first met, and the pair say goodbye just before she boards her ship.

"As Skye leaves, she disappears into the night sky and leaves a twinkling star on a Christmas tree in the distance.Watching all through her eyes reminds us of the magic of a first Christmas, and the moments that matter."

