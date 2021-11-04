Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2021?

What is the John Lewis song 2021 and who sings 'Together in Electric Dreams'?

It’s finally happening, the John Lewis advert 2021 has arrived and it will definitely make you cry.

The story - called ‘Unexpected Guest’ - focuses on the friendship between a 14-year-old boy called Nathan and the space traveller, Skye.

Nathan discovers Skye, who has landed in the woods beside his home and the pair enjoy lots of festive traditions together like decorating the tree and eating mince pies.

The emotional moment comes when Skye fixes her ship and must return to her home planet.

As a final farewell, Nathan gifts her his Christmas jumper, the same one he was wearing when they first met, and the pair say goodbye just before she boards her ship.

But who sings the John Lewis advert song and what is it called?

Who sings the John Lewis advert 2021?

This year’s John Lewis soundtrack is called ‘Together in Electric Dreams’ and is performed by Lola Young.

Lola is a 20 year old singer-songwriter from South London and she is covering the song which was originally released by Philip Oakey and Giorgio Moroder in 1984.

Opening up about being part of the advert, Lola said she felt ‘honoured’ to have been asked.

“Growing up I always watched the John Lewis Christmas adverts,” she said, continuing: “They’re iconic and so it kinda feels surreal getting asked to be in one.

“It also means a lot as an up and coming artist to be a part of something this special. Together In Electric Dreams is a very beautiful song.”

“I love that era of music and I think Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder are incredible.

“The lyric and soul within the song is something inspirational, fitting to the story within the ad. I feel so excited to be covering it and working with John Lewis.”

Who is Lola Young?

Lola is an up and coming musician who is just kicking off her career in the industry.

She has previously performed on shows such as Jools Holland and has also toured across Europe.

Lola was also recently named ‘breakthrough artist’ by Amazon music and recently released her new single Fake.

The John Lewis advert will first air on TV this evening at 8.15pm on ITV, in a special premiere during The Pride of Britain Awards.