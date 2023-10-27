When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out? Picture: John Lewis

By Alice Dear

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert coming out? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

John Lewis has teased the unveiling of their Christmas advert for 2023.

The retailer has become notorious for their heartwarming and creative Christmas adverts, which are usually released every November ahead of the festive period.

With so many iconic ads - including Man on The Moon, Monty the Penguin, The Long Wait and The Bear and the Hare - people get very excited to see what they're going to do every year.

The advert is usually teamed with an iconic song, with previously contributions coming from Lily Allen, Tom Odell, Bastille, Ellie Goulding and Elton John.

John Lewis has told shoppers their Christmas advert will be out very soon. Picture: John Lewis

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert coming out?

A release date for the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2023 has not been confirmed yet, but the brand has recently teased the unveiling.

In an email sent to shoppers, John Lewis says the Christmas advert is "almost here" and that customers who sign up to become a My John Lewis member can get a first look at the ad.

In the email, they write: "The anticipation is growing... Our new Christmas ad is almost here. Become a My John Lewis member and download our app by 31 October to watch it first on launch day."

This could mean the release date is happening on 1st November, or later that week. Historically, the John Lewis Christmas advert is released during the first or second week of November and is almost always on a Thursday.

How to see the John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 early

John Lewis has said that customers who become a My John Lewis member will be able to see the Christmas advert before everyone else.

You can do this but signing up online - for free - before downloading the app. They suggest you turn on push notifications which means you'll be notified when the advert finally drops.

What was the John Lewis Christmas advert last year?

Last year, the John Lewis Christmas advert was called 'The Beginner' and featured a cover of Blink-182's song All The Small Things by Mike Geier.

The advert tells the story of a man learning how to skateboard, with many of the failings resulting in injuries.

While it is not clear at first why he is trying so hard to perfect this skill, viewers later find out he and his wife are fostering a young girl who has a passion for the hobby. The advert was in partnership with Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland.

John Lewis' Christmas advert in 2022 showed a dad-to-be learning how to skate for his foster daughter. Picture: John Lewis

Full list of John Lewis Christmas adverts:

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2007

Title: Shadows

Song: Aubade from the Romeo and Juliet suite by Prokofiev

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2008

Title: From Me To You

Song: From Me To You by The Beatles

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2009

Title: Sweet Child of Mine

Song: Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses, performed by Taken by Trees

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2010

John Lewis 2010 Christmas Advert

Title: A Tribute to Givers

Song: Your Song by Elton John, performed by Ellie Goulding

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2011

John Lewis 2011 Christmas Advert

Title: The Long Wait

Song: Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want by The Smiths, performed by Slow Moving Millie

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2012

Title: The Journey

Song: The Power of Love by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, performed by Gabrielle Aplin

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2013

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2013

Title: The Bear and the Hare

Song: Somewhere Only We Know by Keane, performed by Lily Allen

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2014

Title: Monty the Penguin

Song: Real Love by John Lennon, performed by Tom Odell

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2015

John Lewis 2015 Christmas Advert

Title: Man On The Moon

Song: Half The World Away by Oasis, performed by AURORA

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2016

Buster the Boxer stars in John Lewis Christmas advert of 2016

Title: Buster The Boxer

Song: One Day I'll Fly Away by Randy Crawford, performed by Vaults

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2017

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2017

Title: Moz The Monster

Song: Golden Slumbers by The Beatles, performed by Elbow

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2018

Sir Elton John stars in the heartwarming John Lewis Christmas advert

Title: The Boy and the Piano

Song: Your Song by Elton John

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2019

Title: Excitable Edgar

Song: Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon, performed by Bastille

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2020

Waitrose and John Lewis 'Give A Little Love' Christmas advert

Title: Give a Little Love

Song: A Little Love by Celeste

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2021

John Lewis launch 2021 'Unexpected Guest' Christmas advert

Title: Unexpected Guest

Song: Together in Electric Dream by Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder, performed by Lola Young

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022

John Lewis release 'The Beginner' Christmas advert for 2022

Title: The Beginner

Song: All The Small Things by Blink-182, performed by Mike Geier

Read more: