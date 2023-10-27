When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

On Air Now
27 October 2023, 11:33
When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert coming out? Here's everything you need to know.
John Lewis has teased the unveiling of their Christmas advert for 2023.
The retailer has become notorious for their heartwarming and creative Christmas adverts, which are usually released every November ahead of the festive period.
With so many iconic ads - including Man on The Moon, Monty the Penguin, The Long Wait and The Bear and the Hare - people get very excited to see what they're going to do every year.
The advert is usually teamed with an iconic song, with previously contributions coming from Lily Allen, Tom Odell, Bastille, Ellie Goulding and Elton John.
A release date for the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2023 has not been confirmed yet, but the brand has recently teased the unveiling.
In an email sent to shoppers, John Lewis says the Christmas advert is "almost here" and that customers who sign up to become a My John Lewis member can get a first look at the ad.
In the email, they write: "The anticipation is growing... Our new Christmas ad is almost here. Become a My John Lewis member and download our app by 31 October to watch it first on launch day."
This could mean the release date is happening on 1st November, or later that week. Historically, the John Lewis Christmas advert is released during the first or second week of November and is almost always on a Thursday.
John Lewis has said that customers who become a My John Lewis member will be able to see the Christmas advert before everyone else.
You can do this but signing up online - for free - before downloading the app. They suggest you turn on push notifications which means you'll be notified when the advert finally drops.
Last year, the John Lewis Christmas advert was called 'The Beginner' and featured a cover of Blink-182's song All The Small Things by Mike Geier.
The advert tells the story of a man learning how to skateboard, with many of the failings resulting in injuries.
While it is not clear at first why he is trying so hard to perfect this skill, viewers later find out he and his wife are fostering a young girl who has a passion for the hobby. The advert was in partnership with Action for Children and Who Cares? Scotland.
John Lewis 2010 Christmas Advert
John Lewis 2011 Christmas Advert
Title: The Journey
Song: The Power of Love by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, performed by Gabrielle Aplin
John Lewis Christmas Advert 2013
Title: The Bear and the Hare
Song: Somewhere Only We Know by Keane, performed by Lily Allen
Title: Monty the Penguin
Song: Real Love by John Lennon, performed by Tom Odell
John Lewis 2015 Christmas Advert
Title: Man On The Moon
Song: Half The World Away by Oasis, performed by AURORA
Buster the Boxer stars in John Lewis Christmas advert of 2016
Title: Buster The Boxer
Song: One Day I'll Fly Away by Randy Crawford, performed by Vaults
John Lewis Christmas Advert 2017
Title: Moz The Monster
Song: Golden Slumbers by The Beatles, performed by Elbow
Sir Elton John stars in the heartwarming John Lewis Christmas advert
Title: The Boy and the Piano
Song: Your Song by Elton John
Title: Excitable Edgar
Song: Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon, performed by Bastille
Waitrose and John Lewis 'Give A Little Love' Christmas advert
Title: Give a Little Love
Song: A Little Love by Celeste
John Lewis launch 2021 'Unexpected Guest' Christmas advert
Title: Unexpected Guest
Song: Together in Electric Dream by Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder, performed by Lola Young
John Lewis release 'The Beginner' Christmas advert for 2022
Title: The Beginner
Song: All The Small Things by Blink-182, performed by Mike Geier