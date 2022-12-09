Drivers shocked over 'magic' button which defrosts car windscreen in seconds

How can I quickly defrost my windscreen? Here's what the driving experts say...

Let’s face it, winter is well and truly here, with temperatures in some areas of the UK dropping below -3C.

But as the nights get even colder, many people are waking up to their car windscreens being completely frosted over.

Luckily, if you’re tired of standing over your vehicle with a scraper for 10 minutes, driving experts have revealed how you can instantly defrost the windscreen.

Driving Test Success, the UK's leading provider of Theory Test revision materials, shared a video showing how you can clear ice cover by activating your car windscreen fan.

Taking to their TikTok account, they explained this will heat up the glass from the inside and help to melt the frost.

The company said: "Frozen windscreen? Put the temperature on high.

"Put the front windscreen fan on max. The ice will start to melt from the heat. Wipe away excess water and return the fan to normal."

While many people were already aware of the tip, some who had no idea have now called it ‘magic’.

One commenter wrote: "Wow, magic! The ice is gone."

There are easier ways to defrost your car windows. Picture: Alamy

"I've learnt so much thanks to your app!,” said another, while a third added: "WOW I've been driving for over 24 years and I just learned this."

When another user wrote: "Use boil water takes a second," @DrivingTestSuccess quickly warned: "Be careful as this can damage the windscreen!"

Other TikTok users were less impressed, with someone else saying: "Wastes more fuel. Just get [out] and scrape it off."

This comes after Cold weather specialists from Iceland, Lotus Car Rental, revealed you can keep your windscreens frost-free using a simple onion from your kitchen.

Onions can be used to defrost your car. Picture: Alamy

According to the experts, onions - which cost as little as 12p from supermarkets - can break down frost as soon as it forms on the window.

All you have to do is cut an onion in half and rub it generously all over the windows and windscreen the night before you need to drive.

Hopefully, this will stop frost from forming in the first place and means you won’t have to spend ages scraping it before heading out.

If you don't have an onion to hand, a potato should work in the same way, while a vinegar solution mixed with water can also help.

Read more