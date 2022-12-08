‘My sister is charging £20 per person for Christmas dinner - but I would never ask for money’

8 December 2022, 15:35 | Updated: 8 December 2022, 15:36

Is it okay to charge your family for Christmas dinner?
Is it okay to charge your family for Christmas dinner? Picture: Getty Images

A woman has been left furious after her sister charged her £20 to attend her Christmas dinner.

With Christmas Day just a couple of weeks away, you might be thinking about what you’re going to eat on the big day.

But one woman has divided opinion after she revealed her sister charges family members £20 a head to eat at her house.

Speaking with a colleague, the woman said her sibling won’t charge their mum for the meal, but everyone else has to pay.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous woman said: "My colleague told me yesterday that her sister has invited her for Christmas Day dinner but wants to charge her £20 towards the meal.

A woman has asked for advice about Christmas dinner
A woman has asked for advice about Christmas dinner. Picture: Alamy

"She can't believe it and has so far told her she'll think about it and get back to her.

"Her sister has also invited their mother who isn't charged and two brothers who are."

She continued: "I can't imagine charging a guest, especially family, I'd even go so far as telling them to just bring themselves if they asked if I wanted anything bringing.

"I usually cook Christmas Day but go to family every 3rd year but I don't know if I'd go if they wanted payment from me.

"Am I out of touch? Is this a common thing to charge family for dinner?"

Asking for advice, she added: "I save through the year for Christmas gifts and food but am I the exception? Would you/do you charge and/or pay family?"

Mumsnet users were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I think it's odd to ask for it as cash, we usually take all the desserts and someone else brings some drinks etc so the cost is sort of shared out."

"£20 really isn't that much for Christmas dinner and given the rising costs of everything, I personally don't think it's unreasonable,” wrote someone else.

A third person said: “I think if only one person has space to host everyone, and everyone wants to be together, everyone chipping in to cover the cost of food is actually quite fair.

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?
Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner? Picture: Getty Images

“I've seen turkeys for over £100. That's before you start on sides, drinks, desserts etc.”

While a fourth added: “Yes I would find it odd to be asked for payment but often have asked guests/been asked to bring something such as an item of food or drink.

“Probably with the current financial circumstances though I would think it's fair enough.”

