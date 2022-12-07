Call the Midwife shares behind-the-scenes photos from Christmas special

7 December 2022, 13:54

Behind the scenes photos of Call the Midwife have been released
Behind the scenes photos of Call the Midwife have been released. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Call the Midwife Christmas special: New photos have been released from the filming of the festive episode.

Call the Midwife fans rejoice because we’re only a couple of weeks away from an extra special festive episode.

And ahead of the new show, BBC producers have now shared some behind-the-scenes shots of the actors.

In one snap, we see Timothy Turner - played by Max Macmillan - return from medical school for the holidays.

The young student doctor is expected to help his parents in the surgery, and his skills as a musician are also put to the test when he takes a major part in organising a festive talent show.

Another snap sees Fred Buckle aka Cliff Parisi transform into Santa Claus to entertain the kids of East End London.

A caption alongside the unseen snap says: “It's another Christmas at Nonnatus House and, in honoured tradition, our lovely Cliff Parisi (Fred Buckle) is once more called upon to undertake the noble task of representing the North Pole's most famous resident!!

“The forthcoming Christmas Special is our ELEVENTH seasonal episode(!) - and our dear Cliff has been a stalwart Santa in every one of them xx His portrayal has now become embedded in the nature of Nonnatus yuletide - although one must spare a thought for the strains of his onerous task....”

Call the Midwife is back on BBC One this Christmas
Call the Midwife is back on BBC One this Christmas. Picture: Call The Midwife/BBC

It adds that poor Cliff had to film the scenes during a heatwave back in the summer, as it adds: “Poor Cliff therefore braves not only chimneys, reindeer and sleighs, but also perspiration in all of those private Santa places!! 😁🎅🥵

“Yet his good humour never fails us - and without his constant presence it really wouldn't be Christmas in Poplar at all xxxxx.”

Fans are very excited about the return of the much-loved drama, with one writing: “I cannot wait for this!!! Watching Call the Midwife is like a warm, cosy, welcoming hug x”

Call the Midwife started back in 2012
Call the Midwife started back in 2012. Picture: Alamy

“I will never get enough of this beautiful series. Love it so much! ❤️✨,” wrote another, while a third added: “Highlight of my Christmas every year. Thank you!”

A fourth commented: “Can’t wait to get the date and time in my diary. Favourite series ever. Happy Christmas to the Brilliant cast and all who are involved especially the writer ✍️ 🎄🎅🏻❤️.”

Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Helen George (Trixie) and Megan Cusack (Nancy), will all be back on our TV screens in December.

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Holiday fans have been told not to get excited as a sequel is not on its way

The Holiday star and director confirm sequel is not happening

Christmas

Holly Willoughby is wearing sparkly skirt from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her silver sequin skirt

Celebrities

Al Perkins has joined Love Island 2022

Married at First Sight Australia’s Samantha Moitzi reacts to ex Al Perkins joining Love Island
Matt Lucas has released a statement after quitting Bake Off

Matt Lucas releases emotional statement after quitting Great British Bake Off

Dr Hilary explains Strep A symptoms to look out for in children

Dr Hilary reveals 'red flag' Strep A symptoms to lookout for in children

Lifestyle

Trending on Heart

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola truck tour 2022: Latest locations, dates and schedule revealed

Christmas

One woman decided to open her Christmas presents from her husband after finding them while cleaning

Woman admits to finding Christmas presents from her husband and opening them all

Christmas

A woman has shared a video of her son cycling in the road

Mum sparks debate as van drives 'dangerously close' to her child cycling on the road

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has revealed why Air Fryers could cost you more

Martin Lewis explains why air fryers could cost more than ovens

Lifestyle

Don't miss the last full moon of 2022

When can I see the December 2022 full moon and why is it called a 'Cold Moon'?

Lifestyle

Here's why you shouldn't put your Christmas tree by the radiator

Why you should never put your Christmas tree next to the radiator

Christmas

Kids don't have long to send off their Santa letters

Kids have days left to send letters to Santa in order to get a reply

Christmas

The Holiday is getting a sequel

The Holiday set to get sequel with original cast 17 years after film

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red dress from Zara

Celebrities

Parents have been complaining about a school in Bristol

School causes debate by banning toilet trips during lessons

Lifestyle

Frankie Essex has opened up about piercing her daughter's ears

Frankie Essex had six-month-old daughter's ears pierced with real diamonds

Celebrities

Emmerdale and Coronation Street schedules have changed this week

What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

Kirstie Alley has sadly passed away

John Travolta leads emotional tributes to 'special' Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer

Celebrities

Sam's airport scene in Love Actually was almost very different

Resurfaced deleted scene from Love Actually shows Sam turning into a gymnast

Christmas

Olaf was almost cut from Disney's Frozen

Frozen director admits she wanted to axe Olaf from the film

Lifestyle