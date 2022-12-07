Call the Midwife shares behind-the-scenes photos from Christmas special

Behind the scenes photos of Call the Midwife have been released. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Call the Midwife Christmas special: New photos have been released from the filming of the festive episode.

Call the Midwife fans rejoice because we’re only a couple of weeks away from an extra special festive episode.

And ahead of the new show, BBC producers have now shared some behind-the-scenes shots of the actors.

In one snap, we see Timothy Turner - played by Max Macmillan - return from medical school for the holidays.

The young student doctor is expected to help his parents in the surgery, and his skills as a musician are also put to the test when he takes a major part in organising a festive talent show.

Another snap sees Fred Buckle aka Cliff Parisi transform into Santa Claus to entertain the kids of East End London.

A caption alongside the unseen snap says: “It's another Christmas at Nonnatus House and, in honoured tradition, our lovely Cliff Parisi (Fred Buckle) is once more called upon to undertake the noble task of representing the North Pole's most famous resident!!

“The forthcoming Christmas Special is our ELEVENTH seasonal episode(!) - and our dear Cliff has been a stalwart Santa in every one of them xx His portrayal has now become embedded in the nature of Nonnatus yuletide - although one must spare a thought for the strains of his onerous task....”

Call the Midwife is back on BBC One this Christmas. Picture: Call The Midwife/BBC

It adds that poor Cliff had to film the scenes during a heatwave back in the summer, as it adds: “Poor Cliff therefore braves not only chimneys, reindeer and sleighs, but also perspiration in all of those private Santa places!! 😁🎅🥵

“Yet his good humour never fails us - and without his constant presence it really wouldn't be Christmas in Poplar at all xxxxx.”

Fans are very excited about the return of the much-loved drama, with one writing: “I cannot wait for this!!! Watching Call the Midwife is like a warm, cosy, welcoming hug x”

Call the Midwife started back in 2012. Picture: Alamy

“I will never get enough of this beautiful series. Love it so much! ❤️✨,” wrote another, while a third added: “Highlight of my Christmas every year. Thank you!”

A fourth commented: “Can’t wait to get the date and time in my diary. Favourite series ever. Happy Christmas to the Brilliant cast and all who are involved especially the writer ✍️ 🎄🎅🏻❤️.”

Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Helen George (Trixie) and Megan Cusack (Nancy), will all be back on our TV screens in December.

Read more