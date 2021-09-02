Couples whose weddings were delayed due to Covid could win a £475 Royal Mint coin

The Royal Mint is looking for 100 couples who are getting married. Picture: Royal Mint/Alamy

Couples who are getting married can apply to win a coin worth £475 from The Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint is on the hunt for 100 couples who could be in with the chance of winning a silver sixpence, and one lucky couple will be given a solid gold sixpence worth £475.

Over the past year, thousands of brides and grooms have had their big days put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But now the Royal Mint is hoping to bring some joy to one couple by awarding them the special coin ahead of their wedding.

The Royal Mint is giving away a gold coin worth £475. Picture: The Royal Mint

In the UK, a wedding tradition states the couple should have ‘something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue’, with the rhyme ending with ‘and a silver sixpence in a shoe.’

This meant that years ago, the father of the bride would put a sixpence into his daughter’s shoe before she walked down the aisle, hoping to bring good luck and prosperity to the marriage.

The Royal Mint is hoping to keep the tradition going by giving one lucky couple their own prosperity.

Clare Maclennan, Director of Commemorative Coins at The Royal Mint, said: “2020 and much of 2021 was an unfortunate time for couples who were looking to make the lifelong commitment of marriage.

“Now that there’s light at the end of the tunnel, The Royal Mint are delighted to contribute a symbol of prosperity to the big days of a hundred lucky winners.

"As the original maker of the sixpence, we’ve seen the tradition develop. And, whilst it originally relates to the bride, we want to encourage couples to include the tradition in their own way during their nuptials – after all, everyone needs a little luck after 2020!

“The quality and timelessness of silver also means that the sixpence heirloom can be passed through generations to also fulfil the ‘something old’ element of the rhyme.”

Any couples who want to enter the draw, you can visit The Royal Mint’s website and fill out the short entry form.

You will need to provide your name, original wedding date, rescheduled date, and a short note about why you’d love to be in with a chance of winning.

You can find out more on The Royal Mint’s website.