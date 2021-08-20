Groom kicks brother out of wedding for ignoring ‘no children’ rule

A groom kicked his brother out of his wedding. Picture: Getty Images

One man has divided opinion after he revealed he kicked his brother out of his wedding when he arrived at his 'child-free' celebration with his four kids in tow.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous groom said he made it clear to his sibling, called Ramsey, that children wouldn’t be allowed to come along to the Big Day.

A man threw his brother out of his wedding. Picture: Alamy

He wrote: "I gave Ramsey the invitation in person and he read it out loud in a sarcastic tone then said, 'child free, ha?' I nodded and he got somewhat mad saying 'Are you serious? But my children never been excluded from any event big or small let alone their own uncle's wedding'.

"I said I'm sorry, but it's already been decided, and everyone had to follow the rules not just him.

"He stared off for a minute then to my surprise he said 'I totally get it man, no children means no children, no worries'. I was glad he didn't start an argument over it and seemed to accept the rule."

When it came to the wedding day, the man was shocked when Ramsey and his wife turned up with their four children.

He continued: "I greeted the kids and asked my sister in law to take them back to the car.

“My brother loudly asked what was wrong with me. I asked why he brought his kids and who said it was OK.

Was the groom right for kicking out his brother. Picture: Alamy

"He said no-one but he was planning on bringing the kids all along and figured that by initially agreeing to my rule then showing up with the kids anyway would get me to agree on letting them stay."

After the brother hit back: "Wherever I go, my kids follow, period,” the groom told him to leave.

A war of words then ensued with Ramsey calling the groom a ‘terrible brother and terrible uncle’, as he added: "It was humiliating and loud enough for the guests to notice. My in-laws did too.

"I told him to leave that's when my mum and aunt tried to convince me to let it go and let them stay but I refused."

Unfortunately for the Reddit user, his family have blamed him for the argument, saying he has ‘permanently ruined his relationship with Ramsey, his wife and kids’.

But fellow Reddit users had a lot to say about the situation, with one person commenting: "Your brother explicitly told you his plan was to blatantly ignore your request to try and force you to.

"Tell your parents that if they keep supporting someone who deliberately tried to ruin your wedding then they will have permanently ruined their relationship with you."

Someone else said: “Brother attends an event that has absolutely nothing to do with him and tries to make it all about him.

“I get it, weddings can be family events, or they cannot. It's not up to the guests.”

