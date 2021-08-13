Best man kicked out of wedding after making brutal bridesmaid joke in speech

The best man was told to leave the wedding after his speech flopped. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The best man even managed to make one of the women from the bridal party cry with his inconsiderate words.

Choosing a best man is a tough decision, especially when you take into consideration the fact that they usually have to make a speech in front of the entire wedding party.

And while embarrassing stories and a few jokes at the groom's expense are often expected from these speeches, one best man really went over the line when he made a dig at the bridal party instead.

During the speech, in a section which he had left blank to say something about the bridal party, he thought of the joke on his feet, saying in front of the entire wedding party: "Bridesmaids, I am a bit short of time here and I don't really know you all so I'd just like to say that five out of six of you look stunning today....figure it out amongst yourselves".

As you can imagine, the joke went down like a lead balloon, and even left one of the bridesmaids in tears.

The best man joked that one of the bridesmaids didn't look good on the day, leaving them to 'work it out'. Picture: Getty

The best man has taken to Reddit to explain the situation, to ask what he should do to repair his relationship with the newlyweds.

In the post he wrote: "One of them started crying and I didn't actually mean any of them, it was literally just nonsense.

"When I went to apologise, without sounding mean, I realised that she isn't actually that good looking and was significantly less beautiful than the other bridesmaids.

"The bride came up to me and just said 'I think it's best you leave' and the groom just nodded behind her."

The best man left one of the bridesmaids in tears with his brutal words. Picture: Getty

Following the wedding, the unnamed man took to the official wedding Facebook page to post an apology, but was met with an upset message from the bride's grandma.

People on the forum website have given the best man their opinions on the situation, and unfortunately they didn't have much sympathy for him.

One person commented: "As a wedding photographer, I feel this one. Big time. I have seen some terrible best man speeches in my 400+ weddings, but if I had heard this speech, it would have been my top two or three worst ones ever. That is quite the accomplishment."

Another posted: "Yup. If the bride kicks the best man out of the wedding, that’s an excellent clue that you made a mistake. In 25 years when they renew their vows, fix it then!"

A third wrote: "Rule of thumb for speeches, especially the best man speech. You can barb the groom, you can barb the groomsmen; but bride and bridesmaids is 100% 'shower with compliments' section of the speech, full stop."

But what do you recon, did the bride and groom overreact? Or did the best man get what he deserved?