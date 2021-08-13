Best man kicked out of wedding after making brutal bridesmaid joke in speech

13 August 2021, 14:05 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 14:08

The best man was told to leave the wedding after his speech flopped
The best man was told to leave the wedding after his speech flopped. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The best man even managed to make one of the women from the bridal party cry with his inconsiderate words.

Choosing a best man is a tough decision, especially when you take into consideration the fact that they usually have to make a speech in front of the entire wedding party.

And while embarrassing stories and a few jokes at the groom's expense are often expected from these speeches, one best man really went over the line when he made a dig at the bridal party instead.

During the speech, in a section which he had left blank to say something about the bridal party, he thought of the joke on his feet, saying in front of the entire wedding party: "Bridesmaids, I am a bit short of time here and I don't really know you all so I'd just like to say that five out of six of you look stunning today....figure it out amongst yourselves".

As you can imagine, the joke went down like a lead balloon, and even left one of the bridesmaids in tears.

The best man joked that one of the bridesmaids didn't look good on the day, leaving them to 'work it out'
The best man joked that one of the bridesmaids didn't look good on the day, leaving them to 'work it out'. Picture: Getty

The best man has taken to Reddit to explain the situation, to ask what he should do to repair his relationship with the newlyweds.

In the post he wrote: "One of them started crying and I didn't actually mean any of them, it was literally just nonsense.

"When I went to apologise, without sounding mean, I realised that she isn't actually that good looking and was significantly less beautiful than the other bridesmaids.

"The bride came up to me and just said 'I think it's best you leave' and the groom just nodded behind her."

The best man left one of the bridesmaids in tears with his brutal words
The best man left one of the bridesmaids in tears with his brutal words. Picture: Getty

Following the wedding, the unnamed man took to the official wedding Facebook page to post an apology, but was met with an upset message from the bride's grandma.

People on the forum website have given the best man their opinions on the situation, and unfortunately they didn't have much sympathy for him.

One person commented: "As a wedding photographer, I feel this one. Big time. I have seen some terrible best man speeches in my 400+ weddings, but if I had heard this speech, it would have been my top two or three worst ones ever. That is quite the accomplishment."

Another posted: "Yup. If the bride kicks the best man out of the wedding, that’s an excellent clue that you made a mistake. In 25 years when they renew their vows, fix it then!"

A third wrote: "Rule of thumb for speeches, especially the best man speech. You can barb the groom, you can barb the groomsmen; but bride and bridesmaids is 100% 'shower with compliments' section of the speech, full stop."

But what do you recon, did the bride and groom overreact? Or did the best man get what he deserved?

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The man said he had a bad flight after denying the family the opportunity to all sit together in one row (file photo)

Man claims he had 'abhorrent' flight after he refused to move plane seats so a family could sit together
Woman lures seagulls to noisy neighbours' roof with bread at 7am in ultimate revenge

Woman lures seagulls to noisy neighbours' roof with bread at 7am in ultimate revenge
We've rounded up some great bottles of Prosecco for you to try

National Prosecco Day 2021: Brilliant bottles and cocktail recipes to toast Italy's iconic sparkling wine

Food & Health

The rules on self-isolation will change on Monday

What are the new self-isolation rules from Monday August 16?

Experts think less working days would give the UK more time to shop and boost the economy

Experts claim Brits should work a four day week and have extra weekend day to go shopping

Trending on Heart

Hit & Run is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Hit & Run are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Jessie J updated fans on her condition on Instagram

Jessie J shares devastating health update that's affecting her voice

Celebrities

Marvel EX.CO

Take this quiz to find out which Marvel character your child is most like
KFC lovers could be facing another Finger Lickin' chicken crisis

KFC warns of possible food shortage and that some favourites might become 'unavailable'

Food & Health

Ant and Dec are said to have put on an epic performance of Let's Get Ready to Rhumble at the wedding reception

Ant and Dec secretly performed 90s hit Let's Get Ready to Rhumble at wedding reception

Celebrities