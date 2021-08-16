Bride demands bridesmaid dyes natural red hair or she'll 'ruin the colour scheme' of the wedding

The bride has caused quite a stir online (stock images). Picture: Getty

A bride has been slammed for demanding her bridesmaid dye her hair for the big day.

A bride has caused quite a stir online after making a pretty hefty demand of her bridesmaid.

An anonymous bride posting to Reddit revealed that she demanded that her cousin bridesmaid dye her natural red hair so as to fit in with the colour scheme of the wedding.

The bride was planning a “blue and green peacock theme” for the big day, with guests asked to wear one of the colours to the ceremony.

While the bride did not make requests for hair, she did say that she took issue with her bridesmaid's “natural bright ginger hair”.

As reported by The Sun, she wrote: “I would never ask someone to permanently change their hair for my wedding, I know that would be bonkers, so I suggested some temporary hair dye, but Ella argued that she has been growing her hair for six years and doesn't want to risk the colour not washing out.

The bride was concerned her hair would 'ruin the colour scheme of the wedding' (stock image). Picture: Getty

“I just found that was ridiculous, because it literally says it washes out in 14 washes.”

The bride also suggested a wig to her cousin, but she didn't want to wear one.

She added: "I really don't want to come across as a bridezilla, but butt length flaming red hair will destroy the wedding photos, and ruin the colour scheme completely."

Predictably, her post caused quite the stir in the comments.

One person wrote: "This is her natural hair.

"If she had artificial colouring, I can see asking her to dye it again, but you are asking someone to change their natural hair colour.





"Yes your wedding, but there are limits are you have exceeded the limit."

Another added: "Asking someone to change their natural hair or their hair period is over the line.

"No one will give a c*** about your wedding photos within a few months of the wedding besides you. Her hair won't ruin the photos, your attitude will."

The bride revealed that her cousin had eventually dropped out of the wedding because they 'couldn't reach a compromise'.