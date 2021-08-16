Rare 50p sells for £360 on eBay... and coin experts say there are hundreds more in circulation

The 2012 Olympics Aquatic coin is already pretty valuable to collectors, but there are a handful with a design flaw that has sent their value through the roof...

Imagine digging out a few coins from the back of the sofa and finding yourself hundreds of pounds better off - well it could happen if you have a coin like this.

An 50p coin commemorating the 2012 Olympics has just sold for 720 TIMES its face value.

The silver piece, which honours 'Aquatics' is already a dream find on many collectors' wishlists, but there are a tiny handful with an earlier design on that are as rare as hen's teeth.

One of these just sold on eBay for £360 after eight coin fans got in to a bidding war, sending the price skyrocketing in a 47 bid battle.

The coin, minted in 2011, is special as it has lines etched over the swimmer's face, while in the final design the face is not obscured at all by the design.

On the right is the final design released by the Royal Mint, note there are no lines over the swimmer's face. Picture: eBay/Royal Mint

The listing read: "Olympic aquatics 50p rare lines across the face. Condition of the coin circulated but I have had this coin for the last 5 years.

"Reason for selling just thinning down my coin collection. So quite a scarce coin in circulated coin [sic] please judge for yourself."

The Sun reports that there are only 600 of this style in circulation, which is why collectors are willing to pay steeper prices to get their hands on one.

Similar coins have been sold for £420, and one even went for £1,000!

If you do think you've got one of these special coins you can get them verified by the Royal Mint. Sadly some unscrupulous types have made fake coins as a way to make a quick buck, leaving serious collectors out of pocket.