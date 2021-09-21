Wedding guest slammed after she sent bride £500 invoice over ‘no phone’ rule

21 September 2021, 11:25

A woman has invoiced a bride after her wedding
A woman has invoiced a bride after her wedding. Picture: Getty Images

A bride has said her wedding was 'ruined' after her brother's girlfriend sent her a $940 invoice after the big day.

A wedding guest has been branded ‘selfish’ after she invoiced a bride $940 (£670) for the ‘no phone’ rule during the ceremony.

Sharing the story on Reddit, a newly married woman said she didn’t allow any phones during her reception because she didn’t want the distraction.

But after asking guests to keep their mobile’s out of sight, her brother's girlfriend went on to invoice her for missing out on a business deal.

A woman has said her wedding was 'ruined' by her brother's boyfriend
A woman has said her wedding was 'ruined' by her brother's boyfriend. Picture: Alamy

Describing her wedding as a ‘nightmare’, the anonymous woman from Australia explained: "My brother invited his new girlfriend.

“She's got her own online business where she sells makeup and perfumes or something. She's a 'work from my phone' girl. Anyway, our venue had a strict no phone policy during the ceremony, and I asked for nothing to be posted on social media about the wedding (family drama).

"Today I received an email from her with an 'invoice' for £500 [$945]. I gave her a call (she'd put her number on the email) and said to her that I wasn't in the mood for jokes about my wedding, trying to give her an out before she started some more drama, but she doubled down on it.

Should the bride pay the invoice?
Should the bride pay the invoice? Picture: Getty Images

“Apparently she'd missed a message from a girl who wanted to join her team, and so the girl had signed up under someone else- due to my no-phone no-socials wedding, causing her to miss out on the commission."

Her brother’s girlfriend then said she'd forget about the payment if the bride joined her team.

While the bride initially agreed to join the pyramid scheme, she then was asked to pay $113 (£60) for a ‘starter pack’ with perfume samples.

The woman continued: "Also she expects me to post about it all over social media, despite my desire to avoid other people right now.

“Turns out she would also essentially be my 'boss' and I don't want to work for her as I'm already in a career of my own that I'm passionate about, that isn't sales or recruitment, and isn't commission-based."

The bride said her wedding was ‘ruined’ and she ‘hasn't stopped crying’ over the drama.

And Reddit were completely shocked by the woman’s behaviour, with one writing: “Can someone pick my jaw off the ground for me? Speechless. What an absolute piece of work she is. Don’t pay her, stop all contact. Simple.”

Another wrote: “She made the choice to come, knowing that she might lose business over that period. She could’ve just said 'no thank you, I have to work then’.”

The bride later updated Reddit users and said she spoke to her brother about it and he said he would split up with her.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to bill-payers (right: stock image)

Martin Lewis issues warning amid 'catastrophic' energy price rises
Aldi is trialling it's first checkout free store in the UK

Aldi opens first checkout-free supermarket in the UK

Drivers that get into their cars while tired are at risk of causing a serious accident

Drivers who do not get 'sufficient sleep' before long journeys could face a penalty
The mum has shared the note to discourage others from writing similar notes

Mum visiting Disney World with disabled son devastated after finding rude note on her car
Have you noticed Christmas stock in your local supermarket?

Supermarkets urge shoppers to 'stock up early for Christmas' due to shortages

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Paul Sinha paid tribute to a The Chase contestant

Paul Sinha shares emotional tribute to The Chase contestant who died in house fire

The Chase

Sophie has tragically died aged 10

This Morning guest Sophie Fairall dies aged 10 after fulfilling Gordon Ramsay wish

TV & Movies

Here's the full cast of ITV's Manhunt The Night Stalker

Manhunt The Night Stalker cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Martin Clunes and where have you seen there before?

TV & Movies

Manhunt filming locations revealed

Where was Manhunt The Night Stalker filmed?

TV & Movies

Stacey shared the bump pictures on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares stunning baby bump pictures taken by her father

Celebrities

Where was Sex Education filmed?

Where is Netflix series Sex Education filmed?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on the actor who plays Isaac in Sex Education

Who is Sex Education star George Robinson?

TV & Movies

When is Sex Education set?

What era is Sex Education set in?

TV & Movies

Who is in the Sex Education cast?

Who is in the cast of Sex Education season three?

TV & Movies

Where is Netflix's Sex Education set?

Where is Sex Education set and is the school American or British?

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there?

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Asa Butterfield

Who plays Otis in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Asa Butterfield is 24

Sex Education cast real ages: how old are the cast of the Netflix show?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Aimee Lou Wood

Who is Aimee Lou Wood? The Sex Education star's age, Instagram and boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Sex Education's Aimee and Connor split up last year

Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood opens up about split from boyfriend and co-star Connor Swindells

Celebrities