Mum furious as daughters are banned from birthday party because of their hair colour

A woman has revealed her kids were banned from a party because they had purple hair. Picture: Getty Images

A mum has asked for advice after her two young girls were told they had to dye their hair to attend their friend's birthday party.

A woman has revealed her daughters were left out of a party because of the colour of their hair.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous mum explained that she has two young girls, aged 10 and 11-years-old, and has been dying their hair purple for years.

She went on to say that her kids were invited to their friend's birthday party, which happened to fall on Halloween.

But one of the conditions to the invitation was that they had to change their hair colour beforehand.

Two little girls were banned from a party for having purple hair. Picture: Getty Images

The mum of the friend claimed this was because their purple locks would ‘draw attention’ away from the birthday girl.

The woman shared: "They were invited to a little girl's birthday/Halloween party under the condition they have their hair dyed a natural colour.

“I asked why and the mother insisted their hair would take away from birthday pictures cause they'd draw attention.

"I asked if my daughters could just not be in the pictures and she said there's no way to guarantee that and to either dye their hair a "normal" colour or they can't come."

After refusing to dye her daughters’ hair, the woman decided to throw them their very own Halloween party complete with cake, a bouncy castle and a piñata.

The girls had a great time along with a few of their classmates, and the mum posted some pictures online.

But this didn’t go down well, as she continued: “Apparently this was the wrong move cause the little girl's mother saw my post and asked what right I had to steal her daughter's moment from her.

“Her daughter saw the pictures and was upset she didn't get to come to the party because they didn't have the things we did.

“Her mother said I was an a****** for one upping her just because my kids couldn't come to their party and that if I really wanted them there, I would've just dyed their hair.”

A woman has asked for advice after her daughters were banned from a party. Picture: Alamy

Unsurprisingly, the post has now received thousands of comments, with many divided over the story.

"Any parent who thinks they can make choices for someone else’s children is weird and needs some form of therapy,” one person wrote.

Someone else wrote: “This woman wanted your daughters to change their hair color for her daughters birthday party?? What the hell? What an entitled mom and (maybe) kid!

“You pulled the right move by putting your kids first and offering them and their friends a good time.”

A third added: “​​There’s no rule saying you’re not allowed to have a party for your kids, your daughters aren’t even in the same class, and she had her chance to make peace initially but chose not to.”