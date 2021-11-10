Bride slammed for charging guests over £70 to eat at her wedding reception

A woman has been slammed for charging £70 for a dinner at her wedding. Picture: Getty Images

A bride has caused controversy after trying to charge her guests £73 to eat at her wedding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A woman has been slammed after she attempted to charge her guests $99 (£73) to eat at her wedding reception.

A friend of the bride explained the situation on Reddit, saying she was unable to attend the big day because of the extra charge.

The couple also made their wedding 'adults only' and it is a four hour drive away, meaning she has to pay for petrol, a hotel room and for babysitting.

The post started: “Friend just invited me to her wedding for next year…

A woman has divided opinion after charging people to eat at her wedding. Picture: Alamy

"But on the invite it states ‘we are unable to afford the food, so it will be $99 per head banquet style’.”

She continued: “Oh it’s also a 4 hour drive away from us and kid free so we need to pay for petrol, accommodation, outfits, baby sitter and our food to eat at the wedding lol.”

The anonymous woman went on to say that the bride and groom aren’t having an open bar and are also having a ‘wishing well’.

This is a box that guests can put a ‘money gift’ in to go towards their ‘future, honeymoon or new house’.

The Reddit user added: “They have 3 kids and a house already and not planning on a honeymoon so…”

People were quick to comment on the post, with many saying they shouldn’t be having a wedding if they can’t afford it.

“I’m still figuring out the $100 per person cost for a buffet,” one person wrote, continuing: “There are so many ways to provide food for guests without spending a fortune. As others said, if you can’t afford to feed your guests, then don’t have that particular wedding.”

Someone else wrote: “It seems like they are a little entitled, but you don't have to go, so spend that money in a fun day for the family.”

A third said: “That's a No from me. If you can't afford to feed your 'guests', then don't have some type of wedding. Instead go get married, go to dinner with a couple of people, if you must, and on the first anniversary a year later, have a bash.”

And a fourth slammed: “I hope they enjoy having a reception with no guests. I don’t pay $99 when I go to a restaurant and can choose what I want - I’m not going to pay it for someone else’s pre-determined menu.”