Savvy mum recreates Friends kitchen for £750 after always wanting Monica's apartment

Mum-of-two Desiree Elias has channelled her inner Monica Gellar by recreating her iconic colourful kitchen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A mum has created the ultimate Friends themed kitchen for just £750.

Desiree Elias, 34, who is a mum of two boys from Urbana, Ohio, is a big fan of the show and has always dreamed of owning an apartment like Monica’s.

So when she bought her very own home, Desiree wasted no time in recreating the set with a few paints and some self-adhesive wallpaper.

Desiree recreated the Friends kitchen. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

Desiree has shared photos of her kitchen before the makeover. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

"Monica’s kitchen from the show Friends has always been my dream kitchen, and my husband agreed when we bought our first home that we could make it a reality,” she told Latestdeals.co.uk.

Calling on her pals to help out Desiree, who works in childcare, hung the textured brick self-adhesive wallpaper herself, as well as buying a pendant light and the iconic Friends frame sticker.

She explained: "Our house is pre-1900s, so our renovation went a little bit further than we planned.

“We painted all the lower cabinets in rushing stream blue and added knobs and drawer pulls.

“We painted the iconic Friends purple door along with two other walls, then painted the pantry door."

Desiree used adhesive wallpaper to transform her kitchen. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

Opening up about her bargain buys, the mum continued: “One small lamp shade was found on Amazon and the big one above the sink was found at a thrift store for $1 (73p).

"Even with all the exciting surprises and unplanned parts of the remodel, we came in just under $1,000 (£750).”

Unsurprisingly, Desiree is made up with her dream kitchen and is still ‘in shock’ she managed to pull it off.

"I don’t like messes or being disorganised in true Monica fashion, but all of the chaos was totally worth it!,” she said.

"We have two boys who helped as much as they could when we were doing the kitchen.

Desiree recreated the iconic Friends door in her kitchen. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

"We all worked as constantly as we could around busy work schedules and kids' school and practices, but we somehow managed to get it done in around two weeks.”

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, added: “If phrases like 'we were on a break’ and ‘how you doin?’ instantly make you smile, chances are that like millions of us, you’re a fan of Friends.

“Just looking at Desiree’s amazingly colourful kitchen makes me feel like I’m watching a new series of the show!

“I love that she managed to do this for under £750 - it just shows that if you get some friends to help you with DIY, and you stock up on budget materials, you really don't need to spend a fortune transforming your home.”