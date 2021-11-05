Savvy mum recreates Friends kitchen for £750 after always wanting Monica's apartment

5 November 2021, 12:44

Mum-of-two Desiree Elias has channelled her inner Monica Gellar by recreating her iconic colourful kitchen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A mum has created the ultimate Friends themed kitchen for just £750.

Desiree Elias, 34, who is a mum of two boys from Urbana, Ohio, is a big fan of the show and has always dreamed of owning an apartment like Monica’s.

So when she bought her very own home, Desiree wasted no time in recreating the set with a few paints and some self-adhesive wallpaper.

Desiree recreated the Friends kitchen
Desiree recreated the Friends kitchen. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk
Desiree has shared photos of her kitchen before the makeover
Desiree has shared photos of her kitchen before the makeover. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

"Monica’s kitchen from the show Friends has always been my dream kitchen, and my husband agreed when we bought our first home that we could make it a reality,” she told Latestdeals.co.uk.

Calling on her pals to help out Desiree, who works in childcare, hung the textured brick self-adhesive wallpaper herself, as well as buying a pendant light and the iconic Friends frame sticker.

She explained: "Our house is pre-1900s, so our renovation went a little bit further than we planned.

“We painted all the lower cabinets in rushing stream blue and added knobs and drawer pulls.

“We painted the iconic Friends purple door along with two other walls, then painted the pantry door."

Desiree used adhesive wallpaper to transform her kitchen
Desiree used adhesive wallpaper to transform her kitchen. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

Opening up about her bargain buys, the mum continued: “One small lamp shade was found on Amazon and the big one above the sink was found at a thrift store for $1 (73p).

"Even with all the exciting surprises and unplanned parts of the remodel, we came in just under $1,000 (£750).”

Unsurprisingly, Desiree is made up with her dream kitchen and is still ‘in shock’ she managed to pull it off.

"I don’t like messes or being disorganised in true Monica fashion, but all of the chaos was totally worth it!,” she said.

"We have two boys who helped as much as they could when we were doing the kitchen.

Desiree recreated the iconic Friends door in her kitchen
Desiree recreated the iconic Friends door in her kitchen. Picture: LatestDeals.co.uk

"We all worked as constantly as we could around busy work schedules and kids' school and practices, but we somehow managed to get it done in around two weeks.”

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, added: “If phrases like 'we were on a break’ and ‘how you doin?’ instantly make you smile, chances are that like millions of us, you’re a fan of Friends.

“Just looking at Desiree’s amazingly colourful kitchen makes me feel like I’m watching a new series of the show!

“I love that she managed to do this for under £750 - it just shows that if you get some friends to help you with DIY, and you stock up on budget materials, you really don't need to spend a fortune transforming your home.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A passenger has shared a photo of someone else's photo

Passengers offer advice after man pokes bare feet under airline seat

Travel

One psychologist says embracing the magical month of December can make you happier

Putting your Christmas decorations up early makes you a happier person, says psychologist

Christmas

Make sure you know the rules around using fireworks

People setting off fireworks between the wrong times tonight face £5,000 fine
Here's the Heart's picks of the best new releases and openings this month...

November Lust List: The best new food, drink, film releases, homeware and more

Shopping

The letters you don't want to see on your boarding pass

The four letters you never want to see on your plane boarding pass

Trending on Heart

Jamie Tate is leaving Emmerdale

Is Jamie Tate coming back to Emmerdale or has he left for good?

TV & Movies

Mrs Doubtfire the musical is coming to the UK

Mrs Doubtfire musical is coming to the UK next year

TV & Movies

Sarah Jayne Dunn has said she was sacked from Hollyoaks

Has Sarah Jayne Dunn been sacked from Hollyoaks? Actress opens up on leaving the show

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon broke down in tears on her new show

Stacey Solomon breaks down in tears as she opens up about parents’ divorce

Celebrities

A dog TV channel is coming to the UK

TV channel created for dogs is launching in the UK this month
Lewis McGowan was seven-years-old when he starred in the John Lewis advert

Kid from John Lewis' 2011 Christmas advert is now all grown up and a Hollywood star

Celebrities

The first Harry Potter book is called something different in the US

The reason why the first Harry Potter book has a different name in the US

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia final is getting closer

When is the final of Married at First Sight Australia season 8?

TV & Movies

This Cars scene has shocked fans of the Disney film

Cars fans notice rude scene they completely missed as a child

TV & Movies

You could be fined for setting off fireworks near your pets

You could be fined for setting off fireworks near dogs

Here's everything you need to know about applying to be on Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral print dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Kate Anthony plays Hazel's mum in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans recognise Andrea's mum Hazel from Coronation Street

TV & Movies