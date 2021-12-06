'My mother-in-law has vetoed my baby name as it makes her uncomfortable'

6 December 2021, 11:42

The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image)
The woman asked Mumsnet for advice (stock image). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A mum has asked for advice after her mother-in-law tried to veto the name she'd chosen for her new baby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Choosing the perfect name for your new arrival can be a daunting experience, and many new-parents may seek the advice of friends and relatives.

But one pregnant mum was shocked to learn that her mother-in-law wanted to 'veto' her chosen name as it made her feel 'uncomfortable'.

Sharing her story to Mumsnet, as reported by The Sun, the woman wrote: "I’m pregnant with number three. Have used all the baby names we like up for boys on the first two.

"There is one name I absolutely adore but it’s the name of my husband’s uncle.

The woman said the name was a '10/10' (stock image)
The woman said the name was a '10/10' (stock image). Picture: Getty

"My mother-in-law does not speak to her brother (or any of that side of the family) and has said we can’t use it as it would make her uncomfortable."

She added: "I feel a bit exhausted with all the drama and I don’t want this to escalate.

"On the other hand I genuinely wan"t to call my baby this name and feel a bit sad/annoyed about it."

The mum went on to say that the name is a "a 10/10", adding: "The other options are like 8/10 or less and I’m not sure how I feel about naming my child a second or third choice name for this woman if you see what I mean?

"She’s really been quite unkind to me personally. I have tried to move on from that but I just don’t know how reasonable she is being here and if I want to give up this name for her."

The woman received mixed advice, with some telling her to ignore her mother-in-law, and others saying she should pick another moniker.

One person wrote: "You owe her nothing. Call your baby whatever you want, if she has an issue with that, that is her problem."

In the end, the woman chose to not use the name, saying that her other half had told her he felt uncomfortable with the name.

She also revealed what the name was, saying: "Uncle is called Raphael. Second choice name is Rafferty."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Heart Breakfast meets Christmas choirs

Heart Breakfast are joined by Christmas Choirs this December

An employer is furious about paying towards their boss' gift

Employee furious after being asked to pay £15 towards CEO's Christmas present
Holly Willoughby is wearing sparkles on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sequinned skirt from Rixo

Celebrities

Snow could be coming to the UK this week

UK weather: Four inches of snow to fall this week as Storm Barra batters Britain
The Ikea staff and shoppers held the ultimate sleepover after they were snowed-in

Ikea shoppers snowed-in store end up sleeping in showroom beds

Trending on Heart

A congratulations is in order...

Britain's Got Talent child star from Stavros Flatley is going to be a dad

Celebrities

Arlene Phillips reveals I'm A Celebrity stars were given food, TV and even hair-dye during storm isolation

Arlene Phillips reveals I'm A Celebrity stars were given food, TV and even hair-dye during storm isolation

TV & Movies

When does The Masked Singer season three start?

When is The Masked Singer UK returning to ITV?

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer is BACK

Masked Singer UK season 3 contestants: full list of costumes including Panda and Traffic Cone

TV & Movies

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting their second baby

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt reveal they’re expecting second baby in adorable clip

TV & Movies

Arlene Phillips would have received her full fee

How much money did Arlene Phillips make on I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has transformed Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon unveils 'magical' Christmas transformation at Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Here's the best aftershaves and perfumes you can get for Christmas

Christmas gift guide 2021: The best perfumes and aftershaves to buy your loved ones this year

Christmas

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city this Christmas

Travel

Heart Breakfast want you to join us for the UK's biggest Christmas light switch on

Watch Heart Breakfast's Big Christmas Lights Switch On

Girls' holidays are good for your health

Girls' holidays are good for your health and happiness, according to a psychologist
Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance

Teasing your partner makes your relationship stronger, study finds
The UK Disneyland is arriving next year

‘UK Disneyland’ theme park set to go ahead next year

Vin Diesel’s daughter was maid of honour at the wedding of Paul Walker's daughter Meadow

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow chose Vin Diesel’s daughter to be her maid of honour

Celebrities

Keegan was beaten up in EastEnders

Does Keegan Butcher-Baker die in EastEnders?

TV & Movies