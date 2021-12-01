Mum accidentally lists baby son for sale saying she 'needs it gone today'

By Alice Dear

The woman uploaded the wrong picture to Facebook as she attempted to sell her old sofa.

A mum has gone viral after she accidentally listed her baby for sale instead of the sofa she was trying to get rid of.

The unlucky woman, Lucy Battle, made the mistake of uploading the wrong picture to the Facebook advert, making it look like she was trying to sell her son.

What made the post even funnier was that she had captioned it with: "Need gone today".

Lucy, 20, from Burley, uploaded a number of pictures of the sofa she was trying to sell, however, accidentally used one of her son, Oscar, as the main image.

The advert was posted on her local Facebook page, Morley folk and those from surrounding areas, and received some hilarious comments.

One person commented on the post: "What's he like with other babies?", while another joked: "Can I swap for a teenager?"

Lucy was made aware of her mistake after she started receiving a number of comments and messages.

The mum told LeedsLive: "I just somehow managed to upload the wrong photo when I was choosing them from my camera roll and unfortunately it was of Oscar!

"I realised when everyone started commenting and messaging me and then I couldn't delete it either."

She went on: "It worked out though because one of the messages was someone actually enquiring about the sofa! But most of them were people making jokes about me giving away my son. I didn't expect it to go so far!"

After realising what had gone wrong, Lucy posted a message online reading: "Thanks all for being nice though and understanding this was a genuine mistake."

She simply added: "I don't want to give away my child."