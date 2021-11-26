Girl, 8, wins UK's messiest bedroom competition

These are the messiest bedrooms in the UK. Picture: Happy Beds

By Alice Dear

Think your kid's room is a tip? Well, the results of this competition may make you feel a lot better.

An eight-year-old girl from Glasgow has scooped first prize in a competition to find the UK's messiest bedroom of 2021.

The little girl, Emily, was named the winner of the competition this week after bed retailer Happy Beds launched the search for the messiest bedroom earlier this year.

Since the competition started, parents have been submitting their children's messy rooms, in hopes they might win and claim the prize – a new bed worth over £400.

However, it was little Emily's room that took the top spot.

Emily, 8, from Glasgow is the winner of the competition. Picture: Happy Beds

In photographs taken of her bedroom, clothes, bags and books can be seen covering the floor, while open drawers have more mess cascading out of them.

Speaking of the mess, Emily's dad Steve said: “My daughter Emily unfortunately treats her room like more of a changing room and spends almost all her time in the family room instead (aren’t we lucky!).

"Anytime tidying is enforced it takes no more than a week to revert back to looking like a bomb zone. I’m hoping a new bed inspires positive change and behaviour!”

As well as the winner, Happy Beds have also revealed the runner-up bedrooms – and they're pretty shocking.

Take a look at the rest of the top five here:

Emma, 6, Poole

Emma's messy room came in second place. Picture: Happy Beds

Lillie, 10, London

You can't even see the floor of Lillie's room. Picture: Happy Beds

Neave, 7, Telford

How does Neave even get into bed in the evening? Picture: Happy Beds

Jasper, 8, Cardiff