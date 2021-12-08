Mum furious after husband is kicked out of baby group for being a man

A woman has been left furious after her husband was kicked out of baby group.

A woman has spoken of her upset after being told that her husband wasn't welcome at her baby group because he was a man.

She revealed that she was left furious after being told that the group felt "uncomfortable" with having "a penis in the group environment".

Posting her story to Mumsnet, the mum shared an email she was sent by the group's leader.

As reported by The Sun, the email said: "I hope you’re well and your return to work went smoothly.

"Just to let you know, a few of the mums messaged me after Monday’s session to express discomfort at having a penis in the group environment.

"They expressed they felt uncomfortable breastfeeding with him in the room and we want the group to always be a safe and inclusive space for breastfeeding mummies.

"I am a small business so think it’s best that he doesn’t attend again. Sorry for the inconvenience, I’ll refund any sessions you have pre-paid."

The woman said that it has initially been her taking the baby to the group, but that her husband had taken over when she returned to work.

She added: "I returned to work two weeks ago, my husband is now a full-time stay-at-home dad to our eight-month-old son and he’s loving it.

"He’s a brilliant father and this will be the set up until our son starts school.

"I attended a baby music group with my son since he was two months old, and he really enjoys it (as much as a little baby enjoys anything!).

"Nowhere in the literature of the group does it refer to mums, everything is ‘baby and parent’ so I assumed my husband attending the group instead of me would be fine.

"I told the group leader three weeks ago that my husband would be bringing our son from now on and she was totally fine about it."

The mum said that she was “absolutely livid” by the message and the decision to "refer to my husband by his genitals".

Many Mumsnet users were shocked by the email, with one writing: "shocking discrimination. I would also be livid.

hang on...just re read....did she actually really only refer to him by his genitals?! That is so offensive."

Another added: "It’s definitely discriminatory. That’s a horrid email. I’d be livid too!"

The woman later updated the post, sharing that her husband had been allowed back in the group.

She wrote: “Her [the group leader's] original outrage at my husband’s presence had nothing to do with breastfeeding!

"She was annoyed because they all go for coffee after and she felt awkward not inviting my husband but didn’t want him there.

"I got an email from the group leader saying she had been told the complaint wasn’t genuine and doesn’t represent the feelings of the majority of the group.

"My husband will be going back."