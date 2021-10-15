'I let my 10-year-old stepdaughter watch Squid Game and her mum is furious'

15 October 2021, 12:04

Picture: Netflix

Would you let your child watch Squid Game? One woman has asked for advice after she got in a spot of bother for letting her stepdaughter watch the Netflix show.

Unless you've been living under a rock, we're guessing you'll have probably heard of new Netflix series Squid Game.

The nine-part series tells the story of a group of strangers lured into playing deadly children's games in the hope of winning a large cash prize.

In each round of the games, those who lose are also killed - making for scary and often gory viewing.

Picture: Netflix

As expected, the premise of the show isn't exactly child-friendly - but one woman has asked for advice after letting her 10-year-old stepdaughter watch it.

Posting to Reddit, she revealed that the child had told her that she had been watching it at her mum's house, so she assumed it would be fine - only to find out that her mother was furious about it.

As reported by the Mirror, she wrote: "My SD (10) was at our house last weekend and asked me if I wanted to watch Squid Game on Netflix. I saw it pop up on my own Netflix a few days prior but didn’t read the description or anything like that.

"SD told me she had already watched five episodes but that she would watch from the beginning for me.

"So…I said, 'Sure!' and she and I watched episode one. Only one episode. SD even went on to finish the series on her own at her mom’s house. Episode one was bloody and stuff, but I figured since she had already watched five episodes at home, it was ok with her mom. SD was not afraid of anything we watched. We even talked about how everything in movies is fake, special effects, etc…

"Well, apparently it wasn’t ok with BM. SD’s math tutor mentioned that SD had mentioned Squid Game to her during their math session and BM was appalled when the math tutor (who doesn’t have children) told her how inappropriate the show was for children.

Picture: Netflix

"BM went off on SO, but turns out that SD had watched the first five episodes and the rest of the series on her mother’s laptop. So…um…what?

"I’ve got a son, so I am a mom too and I understand we don’t want our kids watching things with themes they don’t understand, but unbeknownst to BM, SD WATCHED THE WHOLE SERIES AT HER MOM’S HOUSE, yet it’s our fault?"

She added: "BM is a really good mom and not high conflict at all. We get along very well and I like her very much, but she has not talked to me about the Netflix show, only my SO.

"She wouldn’t talk to me about it because she general does like any confrontation, so I guess we just proceed with business as usual, except now I will think twice the next time she asks me watch something with her!"

Replying to her message, one person wrote: "I’m a secondary teacher (11-16) and we’ve had to send emails out to parents asking them not to let their kids watch that show. A ridiculous amount of my 11 and 12-year-olds have been watching it too. It’s not your fault your SD lied to you, as long as your SO made that clear to BM then business as usual seems like the right approach."

Another added: "Squidgame is HIGHLY inappropriate for a kiddo that young even understanding all of the props. Honestly it sounds like SD kind of manipulated you not knowing she was watching it without clear approval from her BM. a clear boundary between what’s appropriate should be set by all parties but I can understand why she’d be upset.

"She needs to take responsibility for the fact though that her 10-year-old is having so much unsupervised computer time that she could watch so much of it at her home. Each of you have some hand in it, including SD and her parents should have a direct conversation with her about what’s appropriate and playing households against each other."

