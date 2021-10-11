Schools urge parents not to let kids watch Netflix series Squid Game

11 October 2021, 10:30

Schools have warned that some children may be trying to copy scenes from the show.

Schools have issued warnings to parents urging them not to let their young kids watch Netflix series Squid Game.

The South Korean show has proved hugely popular since its release last month, and is on track to be the streaming service's biggest show ever.

It tells the story of a group of debt-ridden strangers who are lured into playing deadly games in the hopes of winning a huge cash prize.

The games shown in the series are based on popular children's games, and there have been concerns that kids have been trying to replicate some of the challenges.

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now
Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

As reported by the Independent, one school wrote in a letter to parents: “Dear Parents/Carers, It has come to our attention that a number of our children are watching Squid Game on Netflix.

“We have noticed an increased number of children starting to play their own versions of this game in the playground - which in turn is causing conflict within friendship groups.

“Children who are watching this are being exposed to graphic realistic scenes of violence and sadly children are acting out this behaviours in the playground which will not be TOLERATED.

“I would like to make you aware that this programme is rated a 15 for a reason.

“IT IS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR PRIMARY SCHOOL AGED CHILDREN. Any child who mimics or demonstrates these behaviours, parents will be called upon and sanctions applied.“Please be aware of the dangers of this TV programme for your children and reinforce positive behaviours.

Some school children have been attempting to replicate the challenges shown in the series
Some school children have been attempting to replicate the challenges shown in the series. Picture: Netflix

“Also please explicitly share that pretending to shoot one another is not appropriate - nor acceptable. Please support us in keeping your children safe.”

Another school has announced that it's offering lessons on violence and online harm in response to the show.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “We are always updating our advice to the parents and children, it’s something we are constantly updating.

“As a response to this show and others we have put on extra lessons about violence and online harms.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You can simply use house plants to keep your home spider-free

Experts reveal the house plants that repel spiders as they invade homes
The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

First look inside UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

Travel

The couple won the incredible house in a charity prize draw

Dad-of-five wins incredible £3million mansion with £25 prize draw ticket
Halloween 2021 is the first time we've been able to celebrate the spooky season properly for almost two years

Halloween costume ideas 2021: Easy, affordable and unique outfits
The teacher has sparked a debate over whether it is acceptable or not to only invite certain classmates to a kid's birthday party

Teacher explains why children should never hand out party invitations in class

Trending on Heart

Jack Carroll appeared on BGT when he was 14

Britain's Got Talent child star Jack Carroll unrecognisable eight years after audition

Celebrities

Catherine Tyldesley has announced she is pregnant with her second baby

Catherine Tyldesley announces she's pregnant with second child

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon hasn't yet decided on a name for her first daughter

Stacey Solomon wanted to call her daughter Autumn before realising initials spelt rude word

Celebrities

Sheridan Smith has left fans wondering whether she's planning to marry new man Alex

Sheridan Smith sparks speculation she's engaged to ex from 20 years ago

Celebrities

Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn

Angela Black episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama?

TV & Movies

Angela Black is not based on a true story

Is ITV's Angela Black based on a true story?

TV & Movies

The Larkins will run for six episodes

The Larkins episode guide: How many episodes are there of the ITV drama and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Angela Black is airing on ITV this autumn

Angela Black cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Joanne Froggatt and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Here's where The Larkins was filmed in Kent

The Larkins filming locations: Where is Bradley Walsh's ITV series set?

TV & Movies

The Larkins is on ITV this October

The Larkins cast: Who is in the ITV drama with Bradley Walsh and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

The Larkins is a remake of The Darling Buds of May

Is The Larkins a remake?

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

What are the games on Squid Game?

What are the games in Squid Game and how many are there?

TV & Movies

Squid Game sees players risk their lives to play deadly games in the quest for money

Who survives in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Episode eight sees The Beach residents take on the 10 of Hearts game

Who is the witch in Alice in Borderland?

TV & Movies