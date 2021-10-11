Schools urge parents not to let kids watch Netflix series Squid Game

Schools have warned that some children may be trying to copy scenes from the show.

Schools have issued warnings to parents urging them not to let their young kids watch Netflix series Squid Game.

The South Korean show has proved hugely popular since its release last month, and is on track to be the streaming service's biggest show ever.

It tells the story of a group of debt-ridden strangers who are lured into playing deadly games in the hopes of winning a huge cash prize.

The games shown in the series are based on popular children's games, and there have been concerns that kids have been trying to replicate some of the challenges.

Squid Game is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

As reported by the Independent, one school wrote in a letter to parents: “Dear Parents/Carers, It has come to our attention that a number of our children are watching Squid Game on Netflix.

“We have noticed an increased number of children starting to play their own versions of this game in the playground - which in turn is causing conflict within friendship groups.

“Children who are watching this are being exposed to graphic realistic scenes of violence and sadly children are acting out this behaviours in the playground which will not be TOLERATED.

“I would like to make you aware that this programme is rated a 15 for a reason.

“IT IS NOT APPROPRIATE FOR PRIMARY SCHOOL AGED CHILDREN. Any child who mimics or demonstrates these behaviours, parents will be called upon and sanctions applied.“Please be aware of the dangers of this TV programme for your children and reinforce positive behaviours.

Some school children have been attempting to replicate the challenges shown in the series. Picture: Netflix

“Also please explicitly share that pretending to shoot one another is not appropriate - nor acceptable. Please support us in keeping your children safe.”

Another school has announced that it's offering lessons on violence and online harm in response to the show.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “We are always updating our advice to the parents and children, it’s something we are constantly updating.

“As a response to this show and others we have put on extra lessons about violence and online harms.”