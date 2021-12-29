Daniel Radcliffe admits to secret crush on Harry Potter co-star

29 December 2021, 11:34 | Updated: 29 December 2021, 11:39

Daniel Radcliffe admitted to having a crush on Helena Bonham Carter during the filming of Harry Potter
Daniel Radcliffe admitted to having a crush on Helena Bonham Carter during the filming of Harry Potter. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Daniel Radcliffe even sent this co-star a love letter once filming for the last Harry Potter movie had finished.

Daniel Radcliffe, 32, has admitted to previously having a crush on one of his Harry Potter co-stars.

The actor, who played the main character of Harry Potter in the hit film series, revealed the new information ahead of the 20th Anniversary special, Return To Hogwarts.

Daniel's crush, who ended up being Helena Bonham Carter, was not who people would expect – especially with the 23 year age difference.

Helena Bonham Carter played villain and one of Voldemort's devoted followers, Bellatrix Lestrange.

Daniel and Helena come together to catch up for the HBO special Return To Hogwarts
Daniel and Helena come together to catch up for the HBO special Return To Hogwarts. Picture: Alamy

Daniel was so infatuated with his co-star, he even wrote the actress a love letter in 2011 when the cast had finished filming the final two films.

Reading it aloud for the first time, Daniel said: "Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee.

“I do love you and I wish I’d just been born ten years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance.”

Daniel Radcliffe admitted to sending Helena a love letter after they finished filming
Daniel Radcliffe admitted to sending Helena a love letter after they finished filming. Picture: Alamy

According to other members of the cast, this was not the only crush that developed on the set of the Harry Potter.

Emma Watson, for example, admitted in the HBO special that she "fell in love" with Draco Malfoy actor Tom Fleton.

Describing the moment she fell for the actor, Watson reflected: "I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.

"And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day."

Emma Watson admitted that she 'fell in love' with Tom Felton during the filming of Harry Potter
Emma Watson admitted that she 'fell in love' with Tom Felton during the filming of Harry Potter. Picture: Alamy

Sadly though, much to the disappointment of fans, Emma added that he relationship with Tom has never been romantic.

Tom was aware of Emma's feeling at the time, explaining: “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.’

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

Watch the trailer for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special, Return To Hogwarts, here.

