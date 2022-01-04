HBO fixes Harry Potter reunion special after fans spot a number of mistakes

4 January 2022, 10:28

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The Harry Potter Reunion special has been altered after viewers spotted a series of editing mistakes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've just about managed to stop crying after watching the hugely emotional Harry Potter reunion special, which was released on New Year's Day.

The one-off special saw members of the cast - including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), and Emma Watson (Hermione) - reunite and discuss their time on the beloved films.

Many fans noticed, however, that there was a series of mistakes in the final edit of the show, and HBO have now altered the special to fix them.

The special saw a number of cast-members reunite
The special saw a number of cast-members reunite. Picture: HBO

At one point, a childhood photo of US actress Emma Roberts was shown in place of Emma Watson, prompting the producers to issue a statement saying: "Well spotted Harry Potter fans!

"You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."

James and Oliver played Fred and George Weasley
James and Oliver played Fred and George Weasley. Picture: Alamy

The special also mistakenly mixed up the identities of James and Oliver Phelps, who play Fred and George Weasley respectively.

Oliver spotted the mistake and luckily noticed the funny side. He wrote on Instagram: “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge.

"It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.”

Commenting on Oliver's post, Tom Felton - who plays Malfoy - joked: "It was my doing :) #weaslebee #returntohogwarts 🐍 > 🦁".

And Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis added: "This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha."

