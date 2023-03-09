Call The Midwife star hints return of legendary characters for last ever episode

Call The Midwife could see a reunion for the final episode.

Some very big stars of Call The Midwife could be returning to the show for the final in a few years time.

The popular TV series has been renewed for two more seasons, but Helen George - known for playing Trixie in the BBC drama - already has ideas for the final episode.

"We've talked about that," Helen told RadioTimes, continuing: "Wouldn't it be nice?

"Like at the end of Titanic, all the characters come and it's just beautiful. It would have been amazing to have everybody."

Call The Midwife has been renewed for two more seasons.

She added: "Look, you'll have to wait and see. But it'll be nice at some point – maybe at the end of the very, very last series – to get some of the old faces back, for sure."

But we’ll have to wait a while to see what happens as it’s due to remain on our screens in 2024 and 2025, which means the earliest a finale could air is 2026.

Call the Midwife first aired back in 2012 and follows a group of midwives who work alongside the nuns at Nonnatus House in London’s East End.

Call The Midwife has been renewed for another two years.

One character who viewers will be desperate to see back on the show is Miranda Hart who played Matron Camilla Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne, also known as Chummy.

She left the series to front her own comedy show Miranda but could return in a couple of years.

Call the Midwife's creator Heidi Thomas previously told Daily Mail that she would love to bring her back, saying: "I still hope that one day we will come back to Chummy."

In the latest series of Call the Midwife, fans on the show were terrified that Trixie and Matthew could leave the show after tying the knot in the season finale.

But, it’s now been revealed Helen George, Olly Rix, Judy Parfitt and Zephryn Taitte will all be back for series 13 as Trixie, Matthew, Monica Joan and Cyril.

Miranda on Call The Midwife.

This comes after the most recent Christmas special received 8.5 million viewers, only being beaten by the King’s speech on Christmas Day.

Opening up about the new series, creator and writer Helen Thomas said: “I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years!

"Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.

“We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970’s together.”