Call The Midwife’s Miss Higgins actor admits she was a ‘diva’ on set

Georgie Glen has admitted to being 'a diva' on Call the Midwife set. Picture: BBC/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Call the Midwife's Georgie Glen recalls a moment she got very protective over her character Mrs Higgins.

Call the Midwife viewers have got to know Mrs Higgins pretty well over the years.

Actor Georgie Glen made her first appearance in the 2018 Christmas special and has since been a firm favourite ever since.

But now Georgie has admitted she had a ‘diva’ moment when she was filming at the start of the series.

After one of her accessories went missing, Georgie said she realised how important every detail is.

Mrs Higgins on Call The Midwife. Picture: BBC

"Costumes do matter, it may be more for my character but my hat got lost at the beginning of this series,” she said.

"Because everything is packed up it was momentarily mislaid and I was astonished at myself at what a diva I became.

"It suddenly really mattered to me and everyone was wonderful and providing all these hats that were so similar but it wasn't Miss Higgins' hat.

"That really mattered actually, I hope it mattered for the character and not me the actor but it did.

Call The Midwife viewers praised the show for handling a very sensitive subject in the most recent episode.

The BBC drama follows a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s.

Georgie Glen has been on Call The Midwife since 2019. Picture: Getty Images

And in one episode, midwife Sister Veronica visits the Talbot family, which is made up of Sandy, her husband Joe Talbot and their children, Peter and Ann Marie.

But in a heartbreaking moment, Sandy reveals that she’s a victim of emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

Sandy later goes to the police and she’s told nothing can be done because the offence doesn’t exist.

"Legally, rape is only grounds for divorce if the husband rapes another woman, not his wife,” the officers say.

“But the blood on the sheets EXISTS. My bruises EXIST.”

Shockingly, the crime of rape within a marriage did not exist in English law until the 1990s, and was first laid out explicitly under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.#CallTheMidwife @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/Rb6JCeVaPd — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) January 15, 2023

“Also, because you've been married for under three years, you will have to prove exceptional hardship or depravity."

Writing on the official Twitter account following the episode airing, Call The Midwife quoted one of Sandy's lines: "'But the blood on the sheets EXISTS. My bruises EXIST.'

"Shockingly, the crime of rape within a marriage did not exist in English law until the 1990s, and was first laid out explicitly under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. #CallTheMidwife @BBCOne".

