Call The Midwife's no-nonsense newcomer is set to 'ruffle feathers'

Rebecca Gethings stars as Call The Midwife newcomer Sister Veronica. Picture: BBC

Actress Rebecca Gethings joins the cast for series 12 and will play "irksome" Sister Veronica.

Call The Midwife is returning to our screens on New Year's Day with the hit show's long-awaited twelfth series.

The nursing team are back to provide viewers with plenty of heart-warming moments, sweet scenes and punchy storylines as we get another glimpse into life at Nonnatus House.

This season there's bound to be some drama as a fresh new face has joined the cast – and she's already promising to "ruffle feathers".

Actress Rebecca Gethings will star as newcomer Sister Veronica, a no-nonsense health visitor who can't stop putting her foot in it.

The cast has welcomed some new additions for series 12. Picture: BBC

Speaking of her role in the popular BBC drama, the 46-year-old explained the nun was new to Nonnatus but had previously worked as a midwife in Hong Kong.

Despite only recently joining the team, Sister Veronica immediately gets stuck in to her role but struggles at first as "she doesn't really read social situations the same as other people," explains Rebecca.

"She puts her foot in it a lot and she ruffles feathers. But she always does it for good.

"She's not shy and retiring. She doesn't wait to be invited in. She just kind of bustles in and gets going because in terms of her ministry, she’s not worth anything unless she's making a change."

Actor Rebecca says her character "puts her foot in it a lot". Picture: BBC

When describing Sister Veronica, the former comedy actress added: "Sarah, one of our directors, said love is a verb and I think that's what she really adheres to. She wants to do and make a change and if she has to tell fibs, then she will."

"Some people find her irksome, but she’s made peace with that because she's going to get stuff done."

The well-meaning health visitor will join the team at Nonnatus House. Picture: BBC

So with the promise she's not going to enter this series with anything but a bang, can we expect the new nun on the block to rile up the rest of the nurses and patients at Nonnatus House?

"Initially, yes [there’s conflict] but they all end up working together and that's what's so wonderful about these female characters. They're not passive, They're getting stuff done. And sometimes they have different approaches. But they all want the same thing at the end."

