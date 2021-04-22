Who is Call The Midwife’s Helen George? Age, career and husband revealed

Helen George plays Trixie in Call the Midwife. Picture: Instagram

How old is Trixie Franklin actress Helen George and when was she on Strictly Come Dancing?

Call The Midwife has returned to our screens with its much anticipated tenth series this Spring, and fans couldn’t be happier.

And fan favourite Trixie Franklin is also back on the BBC period drama, played by actress Helen George.

But who is Helen George away from Call the Midwife and what else has she been in?

How old is Helen George?

Helen George is 36-years-old and has starred as Trixie since the first season in early 2012.

Call the Midwife's Trixie Franklin is played by Helen George. Picture: BBC

The star was born in Harborne, Birmingham and studied ballet as a child, before deciding that she wanted to work in musical theatre at the age of 15.

She graduated from the Royal Academy of Music and also attended Birmingham School of Acting.

Read More: Who is in the cast of Call The Midwife season 10?

What else has Helen George been in?

Helen George has been a successful actress for years, having starred on Hollyoak, Hotel Babylon, Doctors and The Three Musketeers.

TV lovers will also recognise her for starring on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2015, where she was partnered with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjane and finished in sixth place.

Is Helen George married?

Helen George is not currently married.

She tied the knot with fellow actor Oliver Boot from 2011-2015.

The Call the Midwife star is now in a relationship with her former co-star, Jack Ashton, who played Tom Hereward.

They started dating in 2016 and a year later they welcomed a daughter, Wren Ivy.

While speaking to the Radio Times, she explained: “I haven’t spoken about this before… but I chose to have a C-section [caesarean].

“It coincided with the fact that I had to deliver her early, but even without that, I would have gone for an elective caesarean because of what I’d learnt on Call the Midwife.”

Helen added: “Working on Call the Midwife means that lots of people tell you their horror stories about birth. I’m not against natural birth, I’m pro whatever you feel is right for you.”

Now Read: Who narrates Call The Midwife?