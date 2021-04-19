Who narrates Call The Midwife?

By Polly Foreman

Call The Midwife voiceover: who is the narrator on the BBC show?

Call The Midwife has finally returned to our screens, with the 10th season of the show airing on BBC One on Sunday nights.

The series is set in 1966, and tells the story of a group of nuns and midwives delivering babies at Nonnatus House in the East End of London.

The show's cast features the likes of Helen George, Jenny Agutter and Linda Bassett - but there is one key person that we never get to see.

Here's your need-to-know on the narrator.

Who is the voiceover on Call The Midwife?

Vanessa Redgrave, 84, has been the narrator on the show since its beginning.

Vanessa Redgrave is the narrator on Call The Midwife. Picture: PA

In the first episode when Jenny Lee is walking around the streets of London, Vanessa's voice says: "I must've been mad, I could've been air hostess, I could've been a model, I could've moved to Paris...I sidestepped love and set off for the East End of London.

Vanessa was born in Blackheath into a family of actors, and has been described by playwright Tennessee Williams as the "greatest actress of our time".

What films and TV shows has Vanessa been in?

Vanessa has been in a number of major films, including Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Prick Up Your Ears (1987), Mission: Impossible (1996), Atonement (2007), Letters to Juliet (2010), Coriolanus (2011), and The Butler (2013).

She has also appeared in TV shows like Nip/Tuck, Black Box, and Political Animals.

Call The Midwife is back for season 10. Picture: BBC

Who else is in the cast for Call The Midwife season 10?

The cast list for the new series is as follows:

Helen George as Trixie

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Linda Bassett as Nurse Cane

Fenella Woolgar as Sister Hilda

Stephen McGann as Dr. Turner

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Leonie Elliott as Lucille

