How many episodes of Call The Midwife series 10 are there?

Call The Midwife episodes: how many episodes are there in the new series?

Call The Midwife has finally returned to our screens, with episode one airing on BBC One on Sunday April 18.

This is the 10th series of the beloved series, and it's been over a year since the show was last on our screens.

The BBC previously announced its return on the show's official Twitter account, writing: "NEWS!! IT’S HERE!!! Call the Midwife will return with series 10 on Sunday 18th April on BBC1!!

If you're wondering how many episodes there are in the new series, we've got the lowdown...

Call The Midwife has returned to BBC One. Picture: BBC

How many episodes of Call The Midwife are there?

There will be seven episodes in total, each airing weekly on BBC One.

The first episode will air at 8pm on Sunday 18 April, and the synopsis reads: "Controversial plans are afoot to introduce a private clinic to Nonnatus House. The proposition leads to the first disagreement in 20 years between Sister Julienne, who sees the potential to generate income, and Dr Turner, who opposes private healthcare on principle.

"Shelagh feels caught in the middle of their conflict, while Trixie is delighted by the opportunity of working at the new clinic.

"Sister Monica Joan's crisis of faith continues to trouble her, a baby is born with no legs below the knees, and Lucille helps Cyril find the perfect accommodation that will benefit him and the Church."

This will be the 10th season of Call The Midwife. Picture: BBC

Will there be another season of Call The Midwife?

Call The Midwife has indeed been renewed for season 11, which will commence filming soon.

Speaking about the news, creator Heidi Thomas said: "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

"Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

