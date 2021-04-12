When does Call The Midwife return?

Call The Midwife series 10 starts on BBC One this week - here's your need-to-know on the new season.

Fans of Call The Midwife will be delighted to know that the new series is finally back this week.

Season 10 of the beloved BBC show will arrive on screens this weekend, after over a year away from our screens.

A new trailer for the show starts with Nurse Crane taking a group photograph of some of the show’s most loved characters, shouting “Everybody say, babies!” at the group.

Here's your need-to-know on the new series.

When is Call The Midwife back?

Call The Midwife season 10 starts on Sunday Sunday 18 April at 8pm.

The show's official Twitter previously confirmed the news, writing: "NEWS!! IT’S HERE!!! Call the Midwife will return with series 10 on Sunday 18th April on BBC1!!

Call The Midwife returns this weekend. Picture: BBC

What will happen in Call The Midwife series 10?

Not much is known about the plot of the new series, but actress Helen George - who plays Trixie Franklin - recently hinted that her alcoholism storyline will be explored once again.

Nurse Trixie Franklin left Nonnatus House in 2018 after admitting to Sister Julienne (played by Jenny Agutter) that she needed to get help for her alcohol problem.

Speaking at an event celebrating the show's 10 year anniversary, she said: "It was a really interesting subject that Heidi first spoke to me about and the penny just dropped when they said we're going to look at Trixie’s drinking.

"It was almost in that moment that I could imagine people who suffer with drinking problems have that sort of dawning moment of, ‘Oh God, of course, there is a problem.’

"She definitely faces up to that and you know and we're still dealing with that it hasn't gone away, it's a constant."

Trixie struggles with alcoholism in the show. Picture: BBC

Helen added: "I think having the ability to have a constant battle or when she's really struggling with this it’s really interesting.

"It also adds to the medical professional side of it, addiction within the medical profession, dealing with all of the stresses, personal and professional as well.

"It’s a really important subject and it's been a fantastic challenge really to be able to develop it.

"Trixie has this wonderful stage of going back to the AA meetings so you can always sort of check with her how she's doing as a character."

