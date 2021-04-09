What is I Can See Your Voice? Singers judged on appearance in new BBC show

The new BBC game show will see a celebrity panel predict whether a contestant is a good singer before they've opened their mouths.

A new BBC show that could be about to fill The Masked Singer-shaped hole in your life is arriving on the BBC this weekend.

I Can See Your Voice sees singers judged on their appearance before even opening their mouths, and features Alison Hammond, Jimmy Carr, Amanda Holden as the panel of 'investigators', with Paddy McGuinness hosting.

It's essentially the opposite of The Voice, and the judges and contestants will guess how good a singer's voice is by looking at them.

Paddy McGuinness is the host of I Can See Your Voice. Picture: BBC

Describing the show, Paddy McGuinness said: "You've got to guess by how they hold the microphone, their mannerisms, little video clips we see of their home life, and lip-sync rounds.

"You want to leave a good singer to the very end, and get rid of the bad singers all throughout the show."

Jimmy Carr said: "I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn’t come any more silly, crazy or fun than this."

The BBC show starts this Saturday. Picture: BBC

And Amanda Holden added: "I’ve seen first-hand over my many years as a judge, how acts can shock you with an incredible voice. With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqueraders will really have to up their game to fool me!"

In each episode, two members of the public are tasked with finding and protecting the good singer. If the good singer makes it through, they will win £10,000 - and if the bad singer successfully tricks everyone into thinking they're good, they will win the jackpot.

I Can See Your Voice airs on BBC One this Saturday

